Prep baseball: Kamiak walks off Arlington

Kamiak senior Jonah Swardstrom slides safely into home during the Knights’ 6-5 loss to Snohomish at Geiger Field on March 11, 2026. (Joe Pohoryles / The Herald)

Prep baseball roundup for Thursday, April 2:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30)

Wesco 4A

Kamiak 3, Arlington 2

MUKILTEO — Jonah Swardstrom hit a walk-off single to cap a three-run rally over the last two innings for the Knights (5-2 overall, 3-1 league). Colby Koga scored twice for Kamiak while Cole Armstrong-Hoss pitched four innings to allow two hits and no earned runs with six Ks. Daniel Delcoure pitched 6.2 innings for Arlington (2-5, 0-3), allowing one earned run and four hits.

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Lake Stevens at Glacier Peak, canceled

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorewood 7, Shorecrest 5

SHORELINE — The Stormrays (4-4, 1-0) scored all seven of their runs in the sixth to stun the Scots (7-2, 2-2). Seven different Shorewood runners scored as Joe Frye (2-for-4, run, RBI) stole a base and Cameron Falk (run) drew three walks. Jackson Schultz, David Telling and Parker Johnston all had a run and an RBI for Shorecrest.

Wesco 3A/2A North

Monroe 10, Marysville Getchell 0 (5)

MONROE — The Bearcats (3-2, 2-2) piled on six runs in the fourth inning to earn a run-rule win over the Chargers (3-3, 2-2). Caleb Campbell (3-for-3) scored two runs and knocked in two runs, tripling in the third, while Maddox Bingham pitched five shutout innings with four hits allowed. Gavin Prescott (3-for-3, 2 runs, RBI) also tripled for Monroe.

Non-league

Edmonds-Woodway 9, Jackson 2

EVERETT — The Warriors (5-3) handed the Timberwolves (8-1) their first loss of the season, stealing seven bases. William Alseth (1-for-1, RBI) scored three times while Cameron Croft brought two runs in for Edmonds-Woodway. Austin Halvorson (1-for-2, run) tripled and stole a base for Jackson.

Northwest 2B/1B

Coupeville 6, Darrington 2

Emerald Sound

Granite Falls vs. University Prep, canceled