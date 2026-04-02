Prep softball: Lake Stevens rallies late to beat Jackson

Lake Stevens’ Emerson Cummins takes a swing at a pitch against Glacier Peak on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Prep softball roundup for Thursday, April 2:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30)

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 10, Jackson 8

LAKE STEVENS — The Vikings (3-1 overall, 2-0 league) won a shootout with the Timberwolves (4-7, 2-1), scoring seven runs in the fifth and sixth frames combined. Ella Roller doubled and brought three runs in while Emerson Cummins (2-for-4, run, 2 RBI) hit a home run for Lake Stevens. Clara Dorgan (4-for-4, 3 runs, 3 RBI) and Madi Jacquot (run, 3 RBI) both homered for Jackson.

Non-league

Shorecrest 27, Ingraham 10 (5)

SHORELINE — The Scots (7-2) went 13-for-20 to score 27 runs in just five frames. Ruby Smevik (2-for-3) led the way with four runs and four RBI, while Lili Olson (2-for-2, 2 runs) also knocked in four runs. Eight Scots scored multiple runs as Riu Hanrahan (3 RBI) and Natalie Fernandez (RBI) both scored twice.

Snohomish 10, Glacier Peak 1

SNOHOMISH — Abby Edwards (run, 4 RBI) and Rhys Doyle (2 runs, RBI) homered as the Panthers (8-1) cruised past the Grizzlies (2-7). Amelie Lopez (run, 3 RBI) tripled for Snohomish while Edwards struck out 13 hitters, giving up one run and six hits in a complete game. Alexis Garcia (RBI) doubled for Glacier Peak.

Arlington 10, Cascade 0 (6)

EVERETT — The Eagles (4-4, 1-2) soared past the Bruins (1-8, 0-2) for their first league win. Grace Boekenoogen (3-for-4, run, 3 RBI) homered for Arlington while O’Brien Ali (3-for-4, run) also brought in three runs. In the circle, Peyton Aanstad pitched all six innings, striking out 15 hitters while giving up five hits. Keira Malloy hit a double for Cascade in the loss.

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorewood 14, Archbishop Murphy 13

Northwest 2B/1B

Coupeville 15, Darrington 0

Non-league

Tyee at Granite Falls, canceled