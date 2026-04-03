2026 Lexus IS 350 AWD F Sport: A sports car for grownups

The 2026 Lexus IS 350 AWD F Sport receives a refreshed and refined look inside and out, strengthening its position as a luxury sport car that delivers equal doses of performance and driving comfort.

It provides exhilarating driving performance without sacrificing things like a back seat, usable trunk, smooth ride, or any of the creature comforts preferred by older adults with money to spend.

The ultimate goal is to deliver Lexus vehicles that are designed with a shared brand identity that includes responsive and linear control; exceptional handling, grip and confidence; and refined ride quality and quietness. These elements are realized through rigorous testing and evaluation.

The exterior has been updated with a new front design that accentuates the IS’s low center of gravity and wide stance, reinforcing its bold, commanding presence. The F SPORT grade adds to this dynamic appeal with a newly designed rear spoiler that improves aerodynamic performance, along with red brake calipers that reflect its sharp, responsive driving character. It also benefits from newly styled 19-inch lightweight aluminum wheels.

The interior is thoughtfully crafted with a focus on functionality, an essential quality in the cockpit of a compact FR sports sedan, creating an environment that keeps the driver fully engaged with the road. An LCD (liquid crystal display) digital instrument cluster in front of the driver has also been increased to 12.3 inches, delivering clear and easy to read graphics that communicate information clearly.

Personal favorites included a 17-speaker Mark Levinson sound system designed to deliver an immersive listening experience. The system features delicately tuned audio and optimally positioned speakers throughout the cabin.

Two high-output USB (Type-C) ports have been placed at the front of the center console for added convenience. Additionally, two USB (Type-C) charging ports are located at the rear of the center console, enhancing convenience for rear-seat passengers. The wireless charging area at the front of the center console is strategically placed for optimal ease of use.

My tester was powered by a carryover 3.5-liter, naturally-aspirated V6 engine that generates 311 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. It was paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The combination delivered around 22 miles per gallon in combination of city and highway driving.

I included my 90-year-old in-laws and sister-in-law on a recent test drive covering the backroads to Snoqualmie Casino and return trip via Lake Sammamish, Redmond and Woodinville before returning to Snohomish County.

Their takeaways were the car’s comfortable front and rear seats (the front includes side bolstering, numerous controls, plus heat and cooling options. The IS 350’s low center of gravity caused them to literally “fall” into the seats, and getting out was a bit of a challenge.They were also complimentary of the car’s smooth quiet ride, acceleration, and handling along our curvy journey on rain-soaked roads with standing water puddling in places.

The Lexus IS 350 AWD F Sport is completed with an over-the-top safety suite that is second to none. Highlights include a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, risk avoidance and emergency steer assist, left turn oncoming vehicle detection, full-speed dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing assist, lane departure alert, and proactive driving assist.

Base Price: $52,795

Price As Driven: $55,350

Destination charge is included in base price. Vehicles are provided by the manufacturer. List price may vary at local dealerships.