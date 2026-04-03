Text poll suggests veto of Snohomish Pride parade

The Snohomish Pride Parade is scheduled for 10-11:30 a.m. June 6 and organized by nonprofit Out in Snohomish. (Photo courtesy of Historic Downtown Snohomish)

EVERETT — Residents of Snohomish received text messages from unknown sources on March 20 asking whether they supported the “vetoing” of the city’s upcoming Pride parade.

“Quick Poll: Do you support vetoing the Snohomish Gay/Trans Pride Parade on First Street this year? Reply Y or N,” the text said.

In response, dozens of emails were sent to City Council members and Mayor Aaron Hoffman.

The Snohomish Pride Parade is scheduled for 10-11:30 a.m. June 6 and organized by nonprofit Out in Snohomish. The City Council is scheduled to vote on the event’s contract during its regular meeting on April 21.

“There’s always been protesters who’ve kind of pushed back on Snohomish Pride,” said Out in Snohomish’s Director of the Board Sloane Oxley-Barnes in an interview Friday.

She said she reacted to the poll with a variety of emotions.

“Curiosity for one because, ‘Where is this poll coming from?’ Also, confusion because the mayor can’t — no one can actually veto the Pride Parade,” she said. “I was also a little worried. Like, is this going to become kind of a flash point for this event that’s really just meant to be fun community building?”

The text messages were sent from different phone numbers, one of which appeared to be linked to the mayor’s campaign.

On March 27, Hoffman denied any connection to the text poll, he said in a video released on social media.

Whoever sent the poll used the same service Hoffman used during his campaign, so some residents saw the text underneath a “Vote for Hoffman” message on their phone, he said in an interview Friday.

“That message did not come from me,” Hoffman said in the video. “I don’t communicate through batch text messages. When I have something to say, I’ll do it here openly and transparently.”

While a conversation about how the city interacts with events overall is needed, “that conversation needs to apply equally to everything and is not driven by any one event,” Hoffman said.

It is important to look at how all events impact the city financially and whether it is worth closing down a main street that accounts for a majority of the city’s business, he said Friday.

“My role as mayor is not to fight social or political battles from city hall. My job is to lead, apply standards and make sure the city operates fairly and consistently. Standards come before politics, always,” Hoffman said in the video.

City Council member David Flynn fully supports the Pride parade and looks forward to celebrating, he said in a Friday interview.

“We get to celebrate the truth that everyone deserves the same chance to march, to be seen and to belong,” he said. “Pride reminds me that every person is part of our community and no one is excluded, and every story matters.”

Council member Tom Merrill has seen a number of events like this during his time on the council, he said Friday.

“It’s just intended to spread fear and divisiveness in the town,” Merrill said of the text messages, adding that he wished the people who sent them would just “go away.”

“I fully support the Pride parade,” he said.

Last Tuesday, the 44th Legislative District Democrats released a statement condemning the text poll. The 44th District sits largely east of Everett and includes communities in Snohomish, Lake Stevens, Mill Creek, Maltby, Clearview and parts of Monroe.

“We are deeply concerned about those responsible for this behavior, which specifically targets marginalized members of our community who should not feel targeted for simply living their lives,” 44th Legislative District Democrats Chair Hillary Moralez said in the release. “This text message explicitly creates a sense of false authority by mentioning the veto power of the mayor’s office and falsely implicates the mayor as well and should be seen as the hateful strong man tactic that has no place in a town as welcoming and kind as Snohomish.”

All events that meet requirements and are properly submitted are moved forward, Hoffman said. It’s then up to the City Council to vote on and approve the contract, as is expected in this case, he said.

“If the council approves it, my role is to sign it and carry that decision forward,” Hoffman said. “City decisions aren’t made by one person alone.”

Moralez encouraged members of the public to speak during the City Council meeting next Tuesday.

“It’s just a parade,” Oxley-Barnes said. “If you don’t like the parade, you don’t have to go.”

Taylor Scott Richmond; 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay