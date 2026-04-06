Prep baseball: Shorecrest’s Nate Singleton loses no-hitter, wins game

Prep baseball roundup for Monday, April 6:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Non-league

Shorecrest 3, Glacier Peak 0

SHORELINE — Shorecrest’s Nate Singleton got to within one out of a no-hitter. Glacier Peak’s Atticus Quist hit a single up the middle to break it up, but Singleton finished the seven-inning gem on 71 pitches, including three strikeouts, a walk and the lone hit. The walk was erased by a double play, and Singleton faced just 22 batters.

Jackson Schultz (2-for-3, 2 RBI) and David Telling (3-for-3, double, RBI) provided all the run support Singleton needed as the Scots improved to 3-6 overall. GP dipped to 8-3.

Snohomish 3, Arlington 0

SNOHOMISH — Consecutive RBI hits in the fifth inning by Brecklin Davisson, Rider Walsh and Reve LeRoux (2-for-3) gave the Panthers (7-3 overall) all the runs their pitching would need. Trevor Vorderbruggen pitched six scoreless innings for Snohomish, allowing three hits, walking four and striking out four. Three Eagles walked in the seventh to load the bases with one out, but Snohomish got out of the jam with an out at home plate and a groundout. Panthers catcher Landon Klein went 2-for-3 with a double and a run. For Arlington (2-7), Jace Graham went 1-for-1 with two walks.

Jackson 1, Bainbridge 0

EVERETT — Quin Johns’ one-hit, complete-game shutout led Jackson to its 10th win against just one loss. Johns needed just 77 pitches to pick up the win, walking three and striking out seven. The Timberwolves pieced together three of their five hits in the first inning to give Johns all the support he needed. Leadoff hitter Ashton Bergman singled and went to third on Gavin Duckart’s base hit. Bergman scored on Gavin Clark’s line drive single to right for the game’s only run.

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Everett 14, Cascade 1

Marysville Getchell 10, Lynnwood 0

King’s 2, Cascade Christian 1

Wesco 3A/2A South

Mountlake Terrace 4, Meadowdale 1 (8)

LYNNWOOD — The Hawks (3-6 overall, 3-4 league) broke out the bats in extras, using two sacrifice flies and a single to score three runs in the top of the eighth. Owen Meek pitched the first seven innings for Terrace, allowing just one hit, a walk and an earned run while striking out six. Jack Gripentrog struck out two in the bottom of the eighth for the save. Owen Boswell (double, triple, run), Liam Moore (double, RBI, walk) and AJ Stretz (single, two stolen bases) provided most of the offensive firepower.

Carter Bishop went five innings on the mound for Meadowdale (4-5, 4-2), allowing just one earned run on three hits and no walks. He struck out three batters.

Shorewood 11, Archbishop Murphy 2

Northwest

Ferndale 6, Lakewood 5