Prep roundup: Shorewood picks up wins in softball and tennis
Published 11:29 pm Monday, April 6, 2026
Prep roundup for Monday, April 6:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
Non-league
SOFTBALL
Wesco 3A/2A South
Shorewood 7, Archbishop Murphy 2
SHORELINE — Ellie Van Horn struck out 12 batters, allowing a lone earned run on two hits and three walks for the Stormrays (6-4 overall, 3-0 league). Van Horn also had two hits and an RBI at the plate, while Grace McLaughlin went 2-for-2 with a double, a stolen base and a run. Carly Madhavan doubled for Archbishop Murphy (5-5, 2-3).
Non-league
Oak Harbor 20, Marysville Pilchuck 7
Burlington-Edison 2, Arlington 1
Everett at Mount Vernon, canceled
GIRLS TENNIS
Wesco 3A/2A South
Shorewood 7, Archbishop Murphy 0
At Shorewood H.S.
Singles: Micah Crose (S) def. Katelyn Latta 6-1, 6-0. Jessica Saleska (S) def. Fernanda Lopez 6-0, 6-0. Addy Falkin (S) def. Lizzy Robinson 6-0, 6-0. Sophia Nguyen (S) won by forfeit. Doubles: Lilah Becker-Shinuen Moon (S) def. Taylor Nguyen-Eunice Torres 6-0, 6-2. Ava Eckhardt-Kiera Vega (S) won by forfeit. Anika Benson-Mijo Mayuzumi (S) won by forfeit.
BOYS SOCCER
Jackson 2, Snohomish 1