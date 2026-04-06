Prep roundup: Shorewood picks up wins in softball and tennis

Prep roundup for Monday, April 6:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Non-league

SOFTBALL

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorewood 7, Archbishop Murphy 2

SHORELINE — Ellie Van Horn struck out 12 batters, allowing a lone earned run on two hits and three walks for the Stormrays (6-4 overall, 3-0 league). Van Horn also had two hits and an RBI at the plate, while Grace McLaughlin went 2-for-2 with a double, a stolen base and a run. Carly Madhavan doubled for Archbishop Murphy (5-5, 2-3).

Non-league

Oak Harbor 20, Marysville Pilchuck 7

Burlington-Edison 2, Arlington 1

Everett at Mount Vernon, canceled

GIRLS TENNIS

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorewood 7, Archbishop Murphy 0

At Shorewood H.S.

Singles: Micah Crose (S) def. Katelyn Latta 6-1, 6-0. Jessica Saleska (S) def. Fernanda Lopez 6-0, 6-0. Addy Falkin (S) def. Lizzy Robinson 6-0, 6-0. Sophia Nguyen (S) won by forfeit. Doubles: Lilah Becker-Shinuen Moon (S) def. Taylor Nguyen-Eunice Torres 6-0, 6-2. Ava Eckhardt-Kiera Vega (S) won by forfeit. Anika Benson-Mijo Mayuzumi (S) won by forfeit.

BOYS SOCCER

Jackson 2, Snohomish 1