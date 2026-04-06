Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for March 29-April 4

The Athlete of the Week nominees for March 29-April 4. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

David Telling | Shorecrest baseball

Telling hit a clutch three-run homer in the top of the seventh in a 5-4 win over Archbishop Murphy on March 24. Telling won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for March 22-28 by claiming 331 (50.92%) of the 650 votes.

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This week’s nominees

Natan Ghebreamlak | Edmonds-Woodway boys soccer

The senior forward recorded a hat trick and a brace in two matches last week and had a part in seven of eight E-W goals. He performed all the Warriors scoring in a 3-1 win over Archbishop Murphy on March 30, then added two goals and two assists in a 5-1 win over Meadowdale on April 3.

Madi Jacquot | Jackson softball

The sophomore belted two home runs on March 31 against Glacier Peak, going 3-for-3 with five RBIs. She also homered against Lake Stevens on April 2, driving in three runs.

Amaya Johnson | Mountlake Terrace softball

The senior pitcher had a single, a triple, five RBI and two runs) on April 1 while throwing 5 2/3 innings, striking out eight batters while allowing two unearned runs. Two days later, she pitched all seven innings, striking out nine batters while adding a hit and a run on offense.

Carly Madhavan | Archbishop Murphy softball

The senior infielder when homered twice while going 5-for-7 with four runs in a wild 27-14 win over Shorecrest on April 1.

Drake Smith | Granite Falls baseball

Smith went 4-for-4, scored three runs and knocked in a game-high five RBI in a March 31 win over Marysville Pilchuck.

Kason Swanson | Glacier Peak boys golf

The junior shot a 1-under 70 at Legion Memorial Golf Course on April 2 to win the 48-participant Everett Invitational by two strokes.

Other strong performances

In no particular order

Bri Reyes, Mountlake Terrace softball; Jordyn Stokes, Mountlake Terrace softball; Abby Edwards, Snohomish softball, Clara Dorgan, Jackson softball, Ahston Bergman, Jackson baseball; Mia Ediger, Jackson softball; Jonah Swardstrom, Kamiak baseball; Will Alseth, Edmonds-Woodway; Ella Roller, Lake Stevens softball, Emerson Cummins, Lake Stevens softball; Ruby Smevik, Shorecrest softball; Peyton Aanstad, Arlington softball; Grace Boekenoogen, Arlington softball; Sarah Fletcher, Archbishop Murphy softball; Helena Marsh, Edmonds-Woodway softball; Tenny Oylear, Monroe softball; Vivian Knuckey, Monroe softball; Osciel Perez, Monroe boys soccer; Landon Gwinner, Granite Falls baseball; Isaiah Anderson, Cascade baseball; Atticus Quist, Glacier Peak baseball.

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Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.