Prep baseball: Monroe throws combined no-hitter in Spokane

Prep baseball roundup for Tuesday, April 7:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Non-league

Monroe 8, Mead 0

SPOKANE — Gonzaga commit Caleb Campbell shone on his prospective future home turf, hurling six hitless innings with six strikeouts as he and Adam Manke (K) threw a combined no-hitter for the Bearcats (4-3 overall). On the offensive end, AJ Welch went 4-for-4 (2 runs) with three doubles to bring in two runs, while Joe Enrico (1-for-1, run) doubled for two RBI.

Jackson 5, Stanwood 3

STANWOOD — The Timberwolves (11-1) played an errorless defensive game, leveraging solid pitching to take down the Spartans (7-3). Pitcher Austin Halvorson went five innings for Jackson, allowing six hits and an earned run with five Ks, while Rylan Taguchi closed with three hits allowed in two innings. Halvorson (2-for-3, run) also led Jackson with two RBI while Quinten Johns (2-for-3, run, RBI) tripled. Graham Schwender (2-for-3) finished with a run and an RBI for Stanwood.

Snohomish 4, Lincoln (Seattle) 1

SNOHOMISH — The Panthers (8-3) stifled the Lynx at home as Rider Walsh gave up just four hits and a run with seven Ks across seven innings. Blake Smith closed with similar proficiency, allowing one hit in the final two innings for no runs and three Ks. Brecklin Davis was a homer short of a cycle, going 3-for-3 with a run and three RBI while Walsh (RBI) doubled.

Kamiak 14, Mountlake Terrace 2

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — The Knights (7-3) topped their season-high of 12 runs in a blowout win over the Hawks (3-7). Jaxen Edwards (2-for-3) tripled and brought in a game-high five runs while scoring twice himself. Owen Greer (2-for-3, run) added three RBI for Kamiak on a day where five Knights scored two runs. Maddux Phimmasane was effective on the mound for Kamiak, striking out three hitters across five innings while allowing just four hits and one earned run. Cian Harney and Max Faast each doubled and had an RBI for Mountlake Terrace.

Shorecrest 11, Marysville Pilchuck 0 (6)

MARYSVILLE — The Scots (4-6) picked up a second straight shutout win as Jackson Schultz struck out seven hitters with no hits or walks in three innings. Finan McLaughlin finished the job with two Ks and one hit allowed in the final two frames while Schultz (3-for-3) starred on offense as well with two runs and three RBI. Elyas Rojas (2-for-3, RBI) was active on the basepath with four runs and two stolen bases, while Parker Johnston (2-for-3, run) stole a game-high four bases. Peyton Derouen had the lone hit for Marysville Pilchuck (0-8).

Northwest

Nooksack Valley 6, Lakewood 2

ARLINGTON — The Cougars (3-10, 2-7) couldn’t contain a steady stream of runs from the Pioneers, who scored in four straight frames to close the game. Tejay Hoiland (2-for-3) led Lakewood with two RBI while Brayden McAllister (2-for-3, run) doubled twice for the Cougars.