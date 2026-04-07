Prep roundup: Glacier Peak boys soccer routs Kamiak for league lead

Prep roundup for Tuesday, April 7:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS SOCCER

Wesco 4A

Glacier Peak 4, Kamiak 0

SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies (6-2-2, 4-1-1) made a statement, shutting out the second-place Knights (4-2-3, 3-1-2) to hold onto first place in the league. Kai Jewett scored the opener for GP before picking up an assist to Ashton Resendiz for the second goal. Tyler Larsen and JJ Calderon then each found the back of the net as the Grizzlies left no doubt at home.

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorecrest 9, Archbishop Murphy 2

Emerald Sound

King’s at Granite Falls, canceled

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

SOFTBALL

Non-league

Everett 6, Arlington 3

ARLINGTON — The Seagulls (5-4) outpaced the Eagles (4-6) by scoring five runs in the fourth before pitching three scoreless innings to close. Anna Luscher pitched four scoreless innings for Everett, allowing two hits and no earned runs with eight strikeouts. Mia Hoekendorf pitched three innings, allowing no hits and four walks to pair with five Ks. On offense, Braylon Yarwood (run) doubled and brought in three runs for Everett. Peyton Aanstad went 2-for-3 for Arlington, scoring a run.

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

GIRLS TENNIS

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorecrest 5, Shorewood 2

At Shorecrest H.S.

Singles—Micah Crose (SW) def. Sophie Schmitz 7-6(1), 4-6, 10-6. Jessica Saleska (SW) def. Zuma Vining 6-4, 3-6, 10-8. Lauren Kajimura (SC) def. Addy Falkin 6-1, 6-0. Mia Halset (SC) def. Sophie Nguyen 6-3, 6-4; Doubles—Sabrina Schoeld-Calla Rihnsmith (SC) def. Lilah Becker-Shinuen Moon 6-3, 6-3. Walker Temme-Thayer Katahara-Stewart (SC) def. Kiera Vega-Madeline Thorpe 6-4, 6-1. Gigi Garbaccio-Neena Mercado (SC) def. Ava Eckhardt-Mijo Mayuzumi (retired).