AquaSox deal Dust Devils season’s first loss

Carlos Jimenez of the AquaSox slides into third base for an RBI triple against Tri-City Dust Devils at Everett Memorial Stadium on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of Shari Sommerfeld / Everett AquaSox)

Carlos Jimenez of the AquaSox slides into third base for an RBI triple against Tri-City Dust Devils at Everett Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. (Photo courtesy of Shari Sommerfeld / Everett AquaSox)

EVERETT — The Everett AquaSox handed the Tri-City Dust Devils their first loss of the 2026 season Wednesday night at Everett Memorial Stadium, locking down a 4-2 victory powered by four extra-base hits from the Everett offense and 15 strikeouts from the pitching staff.

The teams exchanged runs in the first inning as Tri-City’s Jake Munroe hit an RBI double and Everett’s Josh Caron dropped an RBI single into left field with two runners on base. The Dust Devils added their second run in the next frame as Jorge Ruiz hit his first home run of the season, but the AquaSox jumped out front 3-2 in the bottom part of the second as Carlos Jimenez hit an RBI triple and Jonny Farmelo hit into an RBI groundout.

Following three scoreless innings of work from the AquaSox bullpen, Austin St. Laurent extended the Frogs’ lead to two runs. With two outs, Brandon Eike hit a ground-rule double to right field, and St. Laurent chalked his double into the left field corner to score the runner.

Leading 4-2, the AquaSox bullpen held down the lead across the final four innings of the game, keeping the Dust Devils scoreless to secure their first home victory of the season.

From the mound, Chase Centala threw 2 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball while striking out four, and Ben Hernandez hurled two hitless innings while collecting two strikeouts. Casey Hintz added one scoreless frame, and Brock Moore closed out the game, earning the save by striking out all six batters he faced across two innings of work.

In the batter’s box, Jimenez and St. Laurent each tallied two hits. Jimenez, Farmelo, and Eike all walked, and Axel Sanchez added a base hit and a stolen base.