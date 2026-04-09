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Explosion at Arlington marijuana growing facility injures one

Published 4:26 pm Thursday, April 9, 2026

By Jenna Millikan

North County Regional Fire Authority crews respond to an explosion at a marijuana growing facility Thursday, April 9, 2026, in Arlington, Washington. (North County Regional Fire Authority)
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North County Regional Fire Authority crews respond to an explosion at a marijuana growing facility Thursday, April 9, 2026, in Arlington, Washington. (North County Regional Fire Authority)

North County Regional Fire Authority crews respond to an explosion at a marijuana growing facility Thursday, April 9, 2026, in Arlington, Washington. (North County Regional Fire Authority)
North County Regional Fire Authority North County Regional Fire Authority crews respond to an explosion at a marijuana growing facility Thursday in Arlington.

EVERETT — One person was injured during an explosion late Thursday morning at an Arlington marijuana growing facility.

Around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, fire crews responded to reports of an explosion at a marijuana grow facility within an industrial park in the 1700 block of 59th Avenue Northeast, according to a North County Regional Fire Authority social media post. Before firefighters’ arrival, the building’s sprinkler system extinguished a fire that the explosion caused.

First responders transported one individual to Harborview Medical Center with second-degree burns, an update said.

Nearby businesses or the community are not impacted, the post said.

Around 3:45 p.m., Firefighters and hazardous materials teams completed containment operations, and the area is stable, a second update said. North County Fire Marshal Steve Goforth and the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the explosion.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan

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