Explosion at Arlington marijuana growing facility injures one

North County Regional Fire Authority crews respond to an explosion at a marijuana growing facility Thursday in Arlington.

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North County Regional Fire Authority crews respond to an explosion at a marijuana growing facility Thursday, April 9, 2026, in Arlington, Washington. (North County Regional Fire Authority)

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EVERETT — One person was injured during an explosion late Thursday morning at an Arlington marijuana growing facility.

Around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, fire crews responded to reports of an explosion at a marijuana grow facility within an industrial park in the 1700 block of 59th Avenue Northeast, according to a North County Regional Fire Authority social media post. Before firefighters’ arrival, the building’s sprinkler system extinguished a fire that the explosion caused.

First responders transported one individual to Harborview Medical Center with second-degree burns, an update said.

Nearby businesses or the community are not impacted, the post said.

Around 3:45 p.m., Firefighters and hazardous materials teams completed containment operations, and the area is stable, a second update said. North County Fire Marshal Steve Goforth and the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the explosion.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan