Prep baseball: Lake Stevens scores 26 runs in shutout win

Prep baseball roundup for Thursday, April 9:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Non-league

Lake Stevens 26, Marysville Pilchuck 0 (5)

MARYSVILLE — The Vikings (5-3 overall) blew their previous season-high of 11 runs out of the water, going 20-for-33 in a dominant win over the Tomahawks (0-9). Lake Stevens also pitched a combined no-hitter, as Charles Long-Scott (3.0 IP) struck out nine hitters while Layne Perin (2.0 IP) had three Ks. Evan Ryan (2-for-2, 3 runs, 2B) and Kellen Gadin (3-for-3, 2 runs) each were perfect at the plate and finished with four RBI for the Vikings. Charlie Villamar (2-for-3), Ian Smith and Jacob Heston all scored three runs for the Vikings.

Edmonds-Woodway 2, Monroe 1

MONROE — The Warriors (7-3) held off the Bearcats (5-4) in a low-scoring affair. Starting pitcher Bennett Loeffler allowed no runs and just two hits in four innings, while Carter Disney and Thomas Geving allowed one run combined to close the final three frames. Cruz Escandon tripled and scored for E-W while Erik Alsdorf and Finn Crawford each had an RBI. Andre Tarasov’s sixth-inning sacrifice fly scored the only Monroe run of the night in a late comeback bid.

Arlington 17, Interlake 0 (5)

ARLINGTON — The Eagles (3-7) went 11-for-23 to score a season-high 17 runs in a shutout run-rule win. Daniel Delcoure (2-for-3, run, 2B) and Aiden Jones (2-for-3, run, SB) each had three RBI for Arlington while Dylan Durfee, Thomas Tsoukalas (1-for-1, 2 RBI), Easton Aalbu (RBI), Reidar Gudgeon (RBI) and Drake Hadlock (2 RBI) all scored twice. Jace Graham pitched four shutout innings for Arlington, striking out five hitters while giving up three hits.

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Sedro-Woolley 14, Cascade 0