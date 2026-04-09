Prep roundup: Shorecrest girls tennis downs Shorewood
Published 9:12 pm Thursday, April 9, 2026
Prep roundup for Thursday, April 9:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
GIRLS TENNIS
Wesco 3A/2A South
Shorecrest 5, Shorewood 2
At Shorecrest H.S.
Singles—Micah Crose (SW) def. Sophie Schmitz 6-3, 6-2. Zuma Vining (SC) def. Sophia Nguyen 6-3, 6-0. Lauren Kajimura (SC) def. Shinuen Moon 6-0, 6-2. Mia Halset (SC) def. Gigi Amgalani 6-2, 6-1; Doubles—Lilah Becker-Addy Falkin (SW) def. Sabina Schoeld-Thayer Katahara-Stewart 6-2, 6-4. Walker Temme-Calla Rihnsmith (SC) def. Haileigh Cunningham-Kiera Vega 6-4, 6-3. Parker Almquist-Nicole Kajimura (SC) def. Ava Benson-Madeline Thorpe 6-2, 7-5.
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TRACK AND FIELD
Wesco
Shorewood vs. Shorecrest
At Shoreline Stadium
Boys team score: Shorewood 88, Shorecrest 62
Girls team score: Shorecrest 98, Shorewood 52