Prep roundup: Shorecrest girls tennis downs Shorewood

Prep roundup for Thursday, April 9:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

GIRLS TENNIS

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorecrest 5, Shorewood 2

At Shorecrest H.S.

Singles—Micah Crose (SW) def. Sophie Schmitz 6-3, 6-2. Zuma Vining (SC) def. Sophia Nguyen 6-3, 6-0. Lauren Kajimura (SC) def. Shinuen Moon 6-0, 6-2. Mia Halset (SC) def. Gigi Amgalani 6-2, 6-1; Doubles—Lilah Becker-Addy Falkin (SW) def. Sabina Schoeld-Thayer Katahara-Stewart 6-2, 6-4. Walker Temme-Calla Rihnsmith (SC) def. Haileigh Cunningham-Kiera Vega 6-4, 6-3. Parker Almquist-Nicole Kajimura (SC) def. Ava Benson-Madeline Thorpe 6-2, 7-5.

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TRACK AND FIELD

Wesco

Shorewood vs. Shorecrest

At Shoreline Stadium

Boys team score: Shorewood 88, Shorecrest 62

Girls team score: Shorecrest 98, Shorewood 52

Click HERE for full results.