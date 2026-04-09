Pursuit results in the suspect striking a vehicle, injuring 2

EVERETT — A police pursuit Wednesday night resulted in the suspect striking another vehicle and injuring two people in Everett.

Around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a pursuit of a reportedly armed man wanted by the Bellingham Police Department for six domestic violence no-contact order violations and attempting to elude a police vehicle, according to an Everett Police Department social media post.

While attempting to elude law enforcement near Evergreen Way and East Casino Road, the suspect struck another vehicle, the post said.

Law enforcement took the suspect into custody near the 2000 block of West Casino Road, the post said. Investigators recovered a firearm near the scene.

First responders transported two occupants in the victim vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Everett Police Department Spokesperson Natalie Given.

The Everett Police Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the collision, the post said. Detectives closed the westbound lanes of Casino Road from Evergreen Way. The road reopened just after 10:30 p.m.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan