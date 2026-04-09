Thai curry noodle soup: Color and flavor in equal measures

Bright yellow and crisp green meet coconut milk and baby corn in this Thai vegetable soup. (Julia Uehren/loeffelgenuss.de/dpa/TNS)

BANGKOK — With its vibrant palette of turmeric-bright yellow, greens from spring onion and sugar snap peas, and vivid whites from mie noodles and mung bean sprouts, a Thai curry soup is both a visual and literal feast.

In this soup based on the northern Thai khao soi, the yellow curry paste is backed up by fresh ginger and garlic and rounded off with the gentle sweetness of coconut milk.

The soup base alone is already highly aromatic, but extra bursts of flavor come from pickled baby corn, adding some acidity that complements the coconut milk and sugar snaps. They add crunch, as do the juicy bean sprouts, which contrast nicely with the soft mie noodles.

Spring onions, chili, coriander and lime will add a spicy and fresh kick.

Ingredients for 4 servings

•Salt

•100 g sugar snap peas

•1 baby pak choi

•1 onion

•3 cloves of garlic

•10 g organic ginger (fresh)

•2 tbsp sesame oil (untoasted)

•2–3 tbsp yellow curry paste

•400 ml unsweetened coconut milk

•600 ml vegetable stock

•1 tsp ground turmeric (optional)

•150 g mie noodles

•100 g mung bean sprouts

•2 spring onions

•8 baby corn (from a jar)

•15 g fresh coriander

•2 organic limes

•1 red chili

Method:

Bring lightly salted water to the boil in a large pot. Add the sugar snap peas to the boiling water. After 3 minutes add the pak choi. After 2 minutes drain the vegetables in a sieve and rinse under ice-cold water so they do not continue cooking. Roughly chop the pak choi.

Peel the onion and garlic. Slice the onion into strips and the garlic into thin slices. Wash and pat dry the ginger, then cut into very fine matchsticks.

Heat the sesame oil in a large pot and gently sauté onion, garlic and ginger over low heat until soft. Stir in 2–3 tbsp curry paste to taste and fry for a few minutes.

Add the coconut milk and vegetable stock. Simmer over a medium heat for about 15 minutes. To intensify the color, optionally stir in 1 tsp turmeric.

Cook the mie noodles according to the packet instructions, then drain in a sieve.

Wash the bean sprouts and drain well. Wash and dry the spring onions, trim off the root and the dry tops, then slice into thin rings. Halve the baby corn lengthways. Wash and shake dry the coriander, then pick the leaves. Wash and dry the limes and quarter them. Wash and dry the chilli, remove the stem and seeds, then slice into thin rings.

About 5 minutes before serving, add the pak choi, sugar snap peas, baby corn and mie noodles to the soup. Simmer until warmed through (they should remain crisp).

Just before serving, garnish the Thai curry soup with coriander, bean sprouts and chili. Serve with lime wedges and squeeze the juice over the soup at the table.