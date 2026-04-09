Two dead in Woodinville trailer fire

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue responded to a fifth-wheel trailer fire that killed two Wednesday, April 8, 2026, in Woodinville, Washington. (Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue)

EVERETT — Two people died Wednesday evening after a fire fully engulfed a trailer in Woodinville.

At 6:31 p.m. Wednesday, Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a fifth-wheel trailer fire in the 9000 block of 212th Street Southeast in Woodinville, according to a press release. A large column of smoke was reportedly visible from approximately 1 mile away.

Upon Engine 33’s arrival, firefighters discovered the trailer was fully engulfed in flames, the release said. Four more engines alongside Battalions 71 and 31 arrived shortly after.

While fighting the fire, fire crews identified hazards, including a nearby propane tank on the south side of the trailer and arching power lines overhead on the north, the release said.

Due to advanced fire conditions, crews could not safely enter the trailer when they arrived and initiated a defensive exterior attack, the release said. With no hydrant available, crews deployed hose lines from four engines to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to nearby bushes and trees.

Once conditions were deemed safe for entry, crews located two deceased victims, one of whom was in the front of the trailer and the other in the rear, the release said.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. As of Wednesday night, the identities of the victims have not been released.

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue reminds individuals about the importance of installing and maintaining working smoke alarms in homes, including recreational vehicles and trailers, the release said. Residents should install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the residence.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan