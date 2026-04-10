Jacob Denner, Luke Stevenson lead AquaSox to second straight win

Luke Stevenson of the Everett AquaSox high-fives manager Ryan Scott after hitting his first High-A home run against the Tri-City Dust Devils on Thursday at Everett Memorial Stadium. (Photo courtesy of Shari Sommerfeld / Everett AquaSox)

Luke Stevenson of the Everett AquaSox high-fives manager Ryan Scott after hitting his first High-A home run against the Tri-City Dust Devils on Thursday, April 9, 2026 at Everett Memorial Stadium. (Photo courtesy of Shari Sommerfeld / Everett AquaSox)

Fueled by Seattle Mariners No. 8 prospect Luke Stevenson’s first High-A home run, the Everett AquaSox defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-4 in a Northwest League game at Everett Memorial Stadium.

The Frogs, winners of two straight, evened their record at 3-3.

Tri-City (4-2) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning as Jake Munroe smashed a solo home run for his second long ball of the series. However, their lead would quickly be rescinded in the bottom half of the frame. Following a single hit by Carlos Jimenez and a walk drawn by Felnin Celesten, Stevenson hit a 414-foot home run to right field, setting the AquaSox ahead 3-1.

The Dust Devils scratched out a run from the AquaSox lead in the top of the fourth courtesy of Johan Macias. After Caleb Bartolero reached base on a Jimenez error in right field, Macias knocked an RBI single to left field, making the score 3-2 in favor of Everett.

Everett rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, jumping ahead 7-2. After two AquaSox batters were hit by pitches, Carter Dorighi and Curtis Washington Jr. hit consecutive RBI singles with two outs. Jimenez capped off the rally by lining a two-run triple into the right field corner for his second triple in as many games, raising his RBI total this season to three.

Tri-City made a late push, adding two runs in the top of the eighth inning. Juan Flores was hit by a Gabriel Sosa pitch and Bartolero singled, allowing Macias to contribute his second RBI single of the game. Kevin Bruggeman walked to load the bases with one out, and Sosa’s wild pitch allowed the Dust Devils to shave the lead down to three runs.

Randy De Jesus continued the rally, walking to again load the bases with one out. However, AquaSox right-hander Christian Little extinguished the fire, striking out Colin Summerhill looking and collecting a groundball out back to himself to end the inning with a 7-4 lead.

Adding the final insurance run of the game was Washington Jr., who lasered a solo home run to left field to set the Frogs ahead 8-4. The ball left the bat at 105 miles per hour, and it traveled 402 feet. Additionally, the blast was Washington Jr.’s first at the High-A level. Tri-City went down scoreless in the top of the ninth, allowing Everett to secure their 8-4 win.

AquaSox pitchers held the Dust Devils offense in check throughout the night, allowing seven base hits. Making his first start of the season, left-hander Jacob Denner threw 4 1/3 innings of two-run baseball while striking out six and walking none. Additionally, only one of Denner’s runs was earned.

In relief, southpaw Reid Easterly hurled 2 2/3 shutout innings, allowing just one hit. The Duke alum struck out three and walked only one, keeping his 0.00 earned run average intact. Little locked down the save, throwing 1 2/3 hitless innings while striking out three to also keep his earned run average at zero.