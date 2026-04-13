Prep Roundup: Ryan Sundby pitches gem for Glacier Peak

Glacier Peak junior Ryan Sundby winds up for a pitch during the Grizzlies’ 6-2 win against Shorewood at Meridian Park Field on March 16. (Joe Pohoryles / The Herald)

Glacier Peak junior Ryan Sundby winds up for a pitch during the Grizzlies’ 6-2 win against Shorewood at Meridian Park Field on March 16, 2026. (Joe Pohoryles / The Herald)

Prep roundup for Monday, April 13:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BASEBALL

Wesco 4A

Glacier Peak 3, Kamiak 0

MUKILTEO — The Grizzlies (11-3 overall, 4-1 league) scored all three runs in the sixth inning on hits from Kalell Chim (2-for-3, run, RBI) and Will Dacy (2-for-3, 2 RBI). That was all the offense needed for GP starter Ryan Sundby, who pitched a complete-game three-hitter with four walks and four strikeouts. Jaxen Edwards had two of Kamiak’s (7-5, 4-2) three hits.

— — — — — —

Lake Stevens 24, Mariner 0

Arlington at Jackson, canceled

Wesco 3A/2A South

Edmonds-Woodway 2, Shorecrest 1

SHORELINE — Andreas Simonsen and Cameron Croft each drove in a run to help the Warriors stay undefeated in league play (6-0) while improving to 9-4 overall. Finn Crawford pitched six innings for E-W, allowing one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out seven. Shorecrest’s Oliver Verdoes kept the Scots (4-8, 1-5) in the game, allowing just two runs over six innings while striking out eight batters.

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Meadowdale 7, Lynnwood 1

Shorewood 4, Mountlake Terrace 0

Wesco 3A/2A North

Monroe 14, Marysville Pilchuck 2

Non-league

Archbishop Murphy at Cascade, postponed

Emerald Sound

King’s 5, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 2

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GIRLS GOLF

Wesco 4A meet

At Mill Creek C.C.

Team scores: Kamiak 155, Jackson 157, Glacier Peak 183, Lake Stevens 213, Arlington 219, Mariner 288, Cascade DNQ.

Top ten golfers: Karen Shin (J) 35, Noel Chong (K) 37, Sarah Dyer (K) 38, Ashtyn McClure (K) 38, Chanyoung Park (J) 41, Kaylin La (J) 42, Wonnie Lee (K) 42, Kaylin La (J) 42, Allie Suh (K) 43, Natalia Snchez-Godinez (G) 43.

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BOYS GOLF

Wesco 3A/2A North meet, at Echo Falls G.C., scores not reported

Wesco 3A/2A South meet, at Nile G.C., scores not reported

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GIRLS TENNIS

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorecrest 7, Meadowdale 0

At Kellogg M.S.

Singles—Sophie Schmitz (S) def. Claire Yim 6-1, 6-3. Zuma Vining (S) def. Jenna Vanderpoel 6-3, 6-1. Lauren Kajimura (S) def. Bella Partida Del Rosario 6-1, 6-0. Mia Halset (S) def. Saryna Moua 6-3, 6-0. Doubles—Sabina Schoeld-Calla Rihnsmith (S) def. Cayetana Figueroa-Marlene Venz 6-0, 6-1. Walker Temme-Thayer Katahara-Stewart (S) def. Reina Yanadori-Venitia Nguyen 6-2, 6-0. Parker Almquist-Nicole Kajimura (S) def. Cayetana Figueroa-Marlene Venz 6-0, 6-0.

Lynnwood 4, Edmonds-Woodway 3

At Edmonds-Woodway H.S.

Singles—Abby Peterson (E) def. Rose Tulga 6-4, 6-6 (5-7). Tayler Simbulan (L) def. Izzy Beltran 6-4, 6-1. Hannah Hoang (E) def. Rachel Ericson 6-4, 4-6, 10-7. Simryn Gill (E) def. Tien Vo 6-1, 6-0. Doubles—Ava Barias-Adeline Tran (L) def. Poppy Swenson-Jenna Hodson 6-2, 6-1. Maggie Hesedahl-Venus Hernandez (L) def. Taylor Chang-Pippi Lofrese 4-6, 6-2, 10-5. Noami Aquino-Melissa Seng (L) def. Ellie Sadler-Josephine Bahm 6-3, 1-6, 10-8.

— — — — — —

Mountlake Terrace at Shorewood, postponed

Wesco 3A/2A North

Snohomish 6, Monroe 1

Singles—Mak Dauer (S) def. Eva Heit 6-1, 6-0. Janelle Childs (S) def. Eliana Horner 6-0, 6-0. Morgan Gibson (S) def. Ashtyn Wheeler 6-0, 6-3. Elle Cottet (S) def. Madelyn Clark 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. Doubles—Emersyn Hartway-Emiko Spengles (M) def. Molly Hammer-Lily Masche 6-3, 6-0. Ava Beaver-Claire Bosa (S) def. Keeley Reed-Rowyn Grant 6-1, 6-4. Chloe Dauer-Bianca Richards (S) def. Addyson Sullivan-Allison Landrum 6-4, 6-0.

Wesco 4A

Glacier Peak 7, Lake Stevens 0

Singles—Jasmine Neph (G) def. Maya McLaurin 6-0, 6-0. Sofia Carmona (G) def. Juliana Manley 6-2, 6-0. Sara Pena (G) def. Amanda Pfiester 6-1, 6-0. Kumi Jayasinghe (G) def. Tabitha Miller 6-1, 6-3. Doubles—Alyssa Box-Sarah Box (G) def. Megan Dauber-Nat Hayden 6-2, 6-2. Kaitlin Wong-Tenasyn Pacini (G) def. Chloe Bernstein-Liam Campbell 6-3, 6-2. Olivia Robbins-Sophia Leuk (G) def. Taylor Bryant-Athena Mohler 6-1, 6-0.

— — — — — —

Everett at Stanwood, scores not reported

Jackson at Kamiak, canceled

Mariner at Cascade, canceled

Non-league

Marysville Getchell at Mountlake Terrace, canceled

Arlington at Marysville Pilchuck, canceled

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BOYS SOCCER

Bellevue Christian at King’s, score not reported

Bear Creek at Granite Falls, canceled