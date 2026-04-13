Prep softball: Archbishop Murphy, Shorewood, Meadowdale each win by 1

Prep softball roundup for Monday, April 13:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A South

Shorewood 2, Edmonds-Woodway, 1

EDMONDS — Alyssa Carver’s RBI single in the top of the sixth proved to be the winning run for the Stormrays (8-4 league, 5-0 overall). Ellie Van Horn scattered six hits while pitching all seven innings, striking out 13. She also walked twice while at the plate. Amari Davidson-Lee went 2-for-3 and drove in Edmonds-Woodway’s lone run. Helena Marsh struck out 12 while hurling a complete game for the Warriors (3-7, 2-2).

Archbishop Murphy 4, Mountlake Terrace 3

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — The Hawks’ comeback fell just short, as they scored all three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Catcher Giselle Silva tagged out the potential tying run for the second out. Archbishop Murphy pitcher Ari Dixon, who struck out 15 batters, induced a groundball out to cut the comeback short.

Sarah Fletcher starred on offense for the Wildcats (7-5 overall, 4-3 league), hitting two home runs to drive in all four Archbishop Murphy runs. No. 9 hitter Maliya Dixon went 2-for-2 with a walk and scored twice. For Terrace (5-4, 4-2), Amaya Johnson went 1-for-1 with three walks.

Meadowdale 6, Shorecrest 5

SHORELINE — The Scots (7-6 overall, 2-5 league) scored all five of their runs in the bottom of the seventh, but Meadowdale (4-5, 2-2) held on for the win. Madison Mitchell (3 RBI) and Sophia Billy (2 runs) each went 3-for-4 for the Mavericks. Layla Ann Taing (2-for-4, double, 3 RBI, run) and Ruby Smevik (double, triple RBI) led Shorecrest.

Wesco 4A

Glacier Peak 11, Cascade 0 (5)

SNOHOMISH — Glacier Peak pitcher Ali Work did not allow a hit in three innings of duty. Isabel Garcia (4-for-4, double 3 RBI, 2 runs) and Alexis Garcia (2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs) led the Grizzlies (3-8 overall, 1-3 league) offense. Cascade fell to 1-10, 0-3.

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Lake Stevens at Arlington, canceled

Non-league

Marysville Getchell 19, Lakewood 14

LAKEWOOD — The Chargers (11 hits, 14 walks, 4 hit by pitch) and the Cougars (12 hits, 12 walks, 7 HBP) combined to reach base 60 times. Elle Glover (3-for-3, 2 doubles, 5 RBI, 4 runs) and Grace Mooring (5-for-6, 4 RBI, 4 runs) led the way for MG, which won its first game of the season after losing seven straight. Arrihanna Bauer doubled, tripled, walked twice, scored five runs and drove in another for Lakewood, which also ended the evening 1-7.

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Monroe 6, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 2

Emerald Sound

Granite Falls at South Whidbey, canceled