Two people in critical condition after stabbing Monday morning

EVERETT — A man forced his way into a residence Monday morning, before allegedly stabbing multiple people in Everett, deputies said.

Just after 9 a.m. Monday, South County deputies responded to a report of a burglary in the 1200 block of 112th Street Southwest, according to a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office social media post. A 20-year-old man arrived at the residence and allegedly forced entry after knocking on the door and receiving no response.

Once inside, he allegedly began stabbing multiple victims, the post said. The residents detained the suspect until deputies arrived.

First responders transported two of the three victims to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett in critical condition, the post said.

This is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

Correction: A previous version of this story said the suspect was 24 years old. He is 20.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan