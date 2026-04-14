Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for April 5-11

The Athlete of the Week nominees for April 5-11. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Carly Madhavan | Archbishop Murphy softball

The senior infielder homered twice while going 5-for-7 with four runs in a wild 27-14 win over Shorecrest on April 1. Madhaven won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for March 29-April 4 by claiming 64.91% of the votes.

♦♦ Vote for Athlete of the Week HERE ♦♦

This week’s nominees

Caleb Campbell | Monroe baseball

The senior Gonzaga commit Caleb Campbell shone on his prospective future home turf, hurling six hitless innings with six strikeouts as he and Adam Manke combined for a no-hitter in a shutout of Mead in Spokane on April 7.

Kyler Phillips | Archbishop Murphy boys soccer

The senior forward stood out in Archbishop Murphy’s 4-3 loss to Cascade on April 11, scoring all three Wildcats goals for a hat trick.

Brandon Diaz Simon | Cascade boys soccer

The senior midfielder scored twice for the Bruins in a 4-3 win over Archbishop Murphy on April 11.

Nate Singleton | Shorecrest baseball

The Scots pitcher got to within one out of a no-hitter on April 8 before allowing a single. He finished the seven-inning gem on 71 pitches, including three strikeouts, a walk and the lone hit.

Ellie Van Horn | Shorewood softball

The Stormrays pitcher struck out 12 batters, allowing a lone earned run on two hits and three walks for the Stormrays in a 2-1 win over Archbishop Murphy on April 8. She also had two hits and an RBI at the plate. The next day, she went 3-for-4 against Shorecrest and struck out four batters while closing the final two innings.

Other strong performances

In no particular order

Declan Crawford, Edmonds-Woodway baseball; Will Alseth, Edmonds-Woodway baseball; Toshi Gilginas, Edmonds-Woodway baseball; Daniel Delcoure, Arlington baseball; Aiden Jones, Arlington baseball; Charles Long-Scott, Lake Stevens baseball; Evan Ryan, Lake Stevens baseball; Kellen Gadin, Lake Stevens baseball; Lucas Keller, Glacier Peak baseball; Jake Doman, Glacier Peak baseball; Joe Frye, Shorewood baseball; Cooper Thompson, Archbishop Murphy baseball; Maddox Bingham, Monroe baseball; AJ Welch, Monroe baseball; Lillian Perrault, Shorewood softball; Adam Manke, Monroe baseball; Austin Halvorson, Jackson baseball; Quin Johns, Jackson baseball; Rider Walsh, Snohomish baseball; Brecklin Davisson, Snohomish baseball; Jaxen Edwards, Kamiak baseball; Kai Jewett, Glacier Peak soccer; Jackson Shultz, Shorecrest baseball; David Telling, Shorecrest baseball; Trevor Borderbruggen, Snohomish baseball.

— — — — — —

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.