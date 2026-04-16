Prep baseball: Arlington stuns Jackson in defensive showcase

Prep baseball roundup for Thursday, April 16:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 4A

Arlington 5, Jackson 1

MILL CREEK — Jace Graham pitched 6.1 innings to allow just one hit and one run, striking out six hitters with three hits and five walks allowed for Arlington (4-9 overall, 1-5 league) in an upset over Jackson (12-2, 3-1). The Eagles did all of their offensive damage in the first two frames as Daniel Delcoure (2-for-4, run, 4 RBI) hit a three-run homer in the first to set the tone. Camden Knudson (2-for-4, RBI) scored a game-high two runs for Arlington, while Gavin Clark scored the lone run for Jackson and stole two bases.

Wesco 3A/2A North

Snohomish 7, Marysville Getchell 2

SNOHOMISH — The Panthers (11-3, 4-2) poured on six runs in the sixth to rally from a 2-1 deficit against the Chargers (6-5, 2-4). Landon Klein (2-for-3) scored twice and had two RBI for Snohomish, which went 8-for-24 as a team. Deyton Wheat (run) brought in two runs and doubled for the Panthers while Reve LeRoux (1 H, 2 K) earned the win with three scoreless innings pitched to close the game. Cooper Agen (1-for-2) stole a base and scored for Marysville Getchell.

Stanwood 4, Everett 0

STANWOOD — Steven Doersam pitched a complete-game shutout for league-leading Stanwood (11-3, 5-1), striking out three Everett (4-11, 3-3) hitters while allowing two hits and two walks. The Spartans scored all four of their runs in the fourth, as Dean Fagen (1-for-2, run) found the game’s only extra-base hit on a double to score two runs.

Monroe 21, Marysville Pilchuck 2 (5)

MARYSVILLE — The Bearcats (8-4, 4-2) scored 19 runs in the fourth to breeze past the Tomahawks (0-11, 0-6). Caleb Campbell (4-for-5, 3 RBI), Adam Manke (3-for-4, 2 RBI) and Alex Harvie all scored three runs for Monroe while Joe Enrico (3-for-3, 2 runs, 2 2B) and AJ Welch (3-for-5, run, 3B) joined Campbell with three RBI each as the Bearcats went 18-for-33.

Northwest

Lakewood 2, Squalicum 1 (10)

ARLINGTON — Bryson McAllister walked it off for the Cougars (5-10, 4-7) with a 10-inning single in a defensive struggle of a game against the Storm. Brayden McAllister kept Lakewood in it, striking out 10 hitters while allowing one hit and one run over six innings. Tejay Hoiland closed the final four frames perfectly, allowing no hits, walks or runs with seven Ks for Lakewood.

Non-league

Granite Falls 9, Sultan 3

SULTAN — The Tigers scored five in the sixth inning to pull away from the Turks on the road. Carson Brooks (3-for-4) had a strong day on the base path, stealing five bases en route to three runs for Granite Falls. Landon Osborn doubled twice for Sultan on a 4-for-4 day, while Joey Ellis had a run and an RBI for the Turks.

Emerald Sound

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 3, King’s 2

BELLEVUE — The Knights (9-3, 5-2) scored two runs in the sixth to rally, but came up short against the league-leading Eagles. Jakob Fowler and Nate Echelbarger each scored for King’s. Brady Reiss tossed three scoreless innings to fuel the comeback bid, allowing no hits and one walk.

Northwest 2B/1B

Friday Harbor 13, Darrington 1