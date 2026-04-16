Prep softball: Anderson powers undefeated Stanwood
Published 10:23 pm Thursday, April 16, 2026
Prep softball roundup for Thursday, April 16:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
Wesco 3A/2A North
Stanwood 6, Monroe 1
MONROE — Addi Anderson led undefeated Stanwood (10-0 overall, 3-0 league) with another complete-game showing in the circle, striking out six hitters while giving up three hits and an earned run. Anderson also doubled as Jemma Lopez (3-for-4, run, RBI) and Olivia Dahl (run) paced the Spartans with a triple each. Laylah Cosek doubled for Stanwood, bringing in a game-high two runs. Vivian Knuckey (1-for-2) had the run for Monroe (5-6, 1-2).
Snohomish 5, Everett 2
EVERETT — Abby Edwards went the whole game, striking out 14 hitters while allowing two hits and two earned runs in a solid Snohomish (9-1, 2-0) win over Everett (5-6, 1-2).
Read The Herald’s full report of the game HERE.
Marysville Getchell 20, Marysville Pilchuck 2 (5)
MARYSVILLE — The Chargers (2-8, 1-3) scored early and often in a rout of the Tomahawks (1-5, 0-2). Elle Glover (3-for-4, RBI, 2 3B) had a game-high four runs scored while Maylana Valencia (2-for-3, 2 RBI, HR), Delilah Ray (RBI) and Bayleigh Decker all scored three times. Abigail Guthrie (2-for-3) also scored three times, but knocked in a game-high four runs while pitching a complete game with 12 Ks and three hits allowed.
Wesco 4A
Arlington 6, Lake Stevens 1
ARLINGTON — Peyton Aanstad pitched seven strong innings for Arlington (5-7, 2-3), striking out 12 hitters while giving up one hit, no walks and no earned runs. Ella Smith (3-for-3, RBI) homered and scored two runs while Grace Boekenoogen hit a solo homer to highlight her day for the Eagles. Alyssa Anderson scored the run for Lake Stevens (5-2, 3-1).
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Cascade 19, Mariner 6
Emerald Sound
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 12, Granite Falls 2
Northwest
Anacortes 20, Lakewood 4
Northwest 2B/1B
Friday Harbor 26, Darrington 0