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Prep softball: Anderson powers undefeated Stanwood

Published 10:23 pm Thursday, April 16, 2026

By Qasim Ali

Stanwood’s Addi Anderson yells after getting the final out in the game to beat Monroe on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Stanwood’s Addi Anderson yells after getting the final out in the game to beat Monroe on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep softball roundup for Thursday, April 16:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A North

Stanwood 6, Monroe 1

MONROE — Addi Anderson led undefeated Stanwood (10-0 overall, 3-0 league) with another complete-game showing in the circle, striking out six hitters while giving up three hits and an earned run. Anderson also doubled as Jemma Lopez (3-for-4, run, RBI) and Olivia Dahl (run) paced the Spartans with a triple each. Laylah Cosek doubled for Stanwood, bringing in a game-high two runs. Vivian Knuckey (1-for-2) had the run for Monroe (5-6, 1-2).

Snohomish 5, Everett 2

EVERETT — Abby Edwards went the whole game, striking out 14 hitters while allowing two hits and two earned runs in a solid Snohomish (9-1, 2-0) win over Everett (5-6, 1-2).

Read The Herald’s full report of the game HERE.

Marysville Getchell 20, Marysville Pilchuck 2 (5)

MARYSVILLE — The Chargers (2-8, 1-3) scored early and often in a rout of the Tomahawks (1-5, 0-2). Elle Glover (3-for-4, RBI, 2 3B) had a game-high four runs scored while Maylana Valencia (2-for-3, 2 RBI, HR), Delilah Ray (RBI) and Bayleigh Decker all scored three times. Abigail Guthrie (2-for-3) also scored three times, but knocked in a game-high four runs while pitching a complete game with 12 Ks and three hits allowed.

Wesco 4A

Arlington 6, Lake Stevens 1

ARLINGTON — Peyton Aanstad pitched seven strong innings for Arlington (5-7, 2-3), striking out 12 hitters while giving up one hit, no walks and no earned runs. Ella Smith (3-for-3, RBI) homered and scored two runs while Grace Boekenoogen hit a solo homer to highlight her day for the Eagles. Alyssa Anderson scored the run for Lake Stevens (5-2, 3-1).

— — — — — —

Cascade 19, Mariner 6

Emerald Sound

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 12, Granite Falls 2

Northwest

Anacortes 20, Lakewood 4

Northwest 2B/1B

Friday Harbor 26, Darrington 0

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