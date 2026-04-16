Prep softball: Anderson powers undefeated Stanwood

Stanwood’s Addi Anderson yells after getting the final out in the game to beat Monroe on Thursday, May 1, 2025 in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep softball roundup for Thursday, April 16:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 3A/2A North

Stanwood 6, Monroe 1

MONROE — Addi Anderson led undefeated Stanwood (10-0 overall, 3-0 league) with another complete-game showing in the circle, striking out six hitters while giving up three hits and an earned run. Anderson also doubled as Jemma Lopez (3-for-4, run, RBI) and Olivia Dahl (run) paced the Spartans with a triple each. Laylah Cosek doubled for Stanwood, bringing in a game-high two runs. Vivian Knuckey (1-for-2) had the run for Monroe (5-6, 1-2).

Snohomish 5, Everett 2

EVERETT — Abby Edwards went the whole game, striking out 14 hitters while allowing two hits and two earned runs in a solid Snohomish (9-1, 2-0) win over Everett (5-6, 1-2).

Read The Herald’s full report of the game HERE.

Marysville Getchell 20, Marysville Pilchuck 2 (5)

MARYSVILLE — The Chargers (2-8, 1-3) scored early and often in a rout of the Tomahawks (1-5, 0-2). Elle Glover (3-for-4, RBI, 2 3B) had a game-high four runs scored while Maylana Valencia (2-for-3, 2 RBI, HR), Delilah Ray (RBI) and Bayleigh Decker all scored three times. Abigail Guthrie (2-for-3) also scored three times, but knocked in a game-high four runs while pitching a complete game with 12 Ks and three hits allowed.

Wesco 4A

Arlington 6, Lake Stevens 1

ARLINGTON — Peyton Aanstad pitched seven strong innings for Arlington (5-7, 2-3), striking out 12 hitters while giving up one hit, no walks and no earned runs. Ella Smith (3-for-3, RBI) homered and scored two runs while Grace Boekenoogen hit a solo homer to highlight her day for the Eagles. Alyssa Anderson scored the run for Lake Stevens (5-2, 3-1).

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Cascade 19, Mariner 6

Emerald Sound

Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 12, Granite Falls 2

Northwest

Anacortes 20, Lakewood 4

Northwest 2B/1B

Friday Harbor 26, Darrington 0