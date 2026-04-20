Letter: The Herald should acknowledge special holidays

Although the Easter season has come and gone, I want to extend a Thank You to two persons who had reflected on Easter in the Herald. The first being a cartoonist, Johnny Hart who does the B.C. comic. He was the only cartoonist in the Saturday newspaper on April 4, 2026, to recognize Easter as to what it really means. And I quote from his script “BUT BLESSED OF ALL IS EASTERTIME. WHICH GIVES THE GIFT OF LIVING”. It’s not the Easter bunny, candy-filled baskets, and egg hunts. It’s the fact of Jesus giving us life, as Johnny Hart stated in his comic. The other person I want to thank is the world traveler, Rick Steves. Although, the Herald didn’t print his article Easter In Europe, until after Easter, on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, I appreciated his article of how Easter is celebrated annually in other countries. Especially Christian celebrations; and other Easter events also. I miss the days when the Herald used to publish all the holidays as a newspaper welcome on the front page. It brings the spirit of each season to ones attention, and makes for interesting reading. It appears as if those tend to now be small back page articles. Is the sports page that takes up half of the newspaper nowadays, more important than special holidays, which brings attention to communities? Not in my opinion, and I’m sure not with many of the other readers of the Herald. Hopefully, the Herald will realize the importance of holidays and give them more newsprint time and space.

Jeanette Revoir

Everett

Editor’s note: While it did not appear in a print edition, The Herald published Will Geschke’s “Snohomish County celebrates Easter, Passover” as the centerpiece story on heraldnet.com as well as page A1 of its April 6 e-edition.