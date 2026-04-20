Mariners notes: Seattle wins series against Texas

The Mariners earn a series win vs. the Rangers with a 5-2 victory, marking their sixth consecutive series win against the Rangers in T-Mobile Park.

Bryan Woo finished with seven innings pitched, two earned runs, four hits, one walk and six strikeouts. He threw 85 pitches, including 54 strike. After allowing the first runner of the game to reach, he retired the next 15 consecutive batters. This is the third time in his career he has gone seven-plus frames with four or fewer hits and one or fewer walks. Woo recorded his third seven-inning-pitched outing of the season, tied for the most such starts in 2026 with Sandy Alcantara-MIA.

With his 25th quality start since the start of 2025, he now leads MLB in such outings, just ahead of Garrett Crochet (Boston), Christopher Sánchez (Philadelphia) and Tarik Skubal (Detroit), all with 24. Woo’s quality start marks the 13th quality start by Mariners pitching this season, the most in MLB.

• The Mariners are now 3-0 in the Seattle Steelheads uniforms

• Rob Refsnyder drilled his first career leadoff home run for his first homer of the season on the first pitch of the game. Refsnyder’s first pitch leadoff home run was the 26th first pitch leadoff home run by a Mariners hitter during the Pitch Tracking Era (since 1988) and second of the season. The first was hit by Brendan Donovan, April 7 at Texas. His leadoff home run is also the third by a Mariners player this season. Donovan accomplished the feet March 26 vs. Cleveland and April 7 at Texas. The Mariners three leadoff homers this season leads MLB.

• Julio Rodríguez extended his on-base streak to 16 games, the fourth longest of his career and longest since 2025. His on-base streak is tied for the third longest active on-base streak in MLB, and is also ranked third for the longest on-base streak recorded this season.

• J.P. Crawford homered in the second inning of the game for his 1st of the season. This is the 10th time in his career that he has recorded back-to-back games with four-plus total bases.

• Randy Arozarena recorded his fifth double of the season and a two-run homer in the 5th inning. He is tied with Dominic Canzone for the Mariners lead in doubles. His 39 times on base and 12 walks over the first 23 games of the season are second in his career, only to his all-star 2023 season marks (42 times on base, 16 walks). He owns a .402 OBP through the first 22 games of the season, also trailing only his .418 OBP through the first 22 games of 2023.

• Arozarena and Crawford each homered in 0-2 counts, marking the 6th time in Mariners history that Seattle players have hit multiple home runs in an 0-2 count in the same game (last: July 26, 2023 at Minnesota).

• Cole Young is 4-for-8 with three walks, two RBI, and a stolen base over the first three games of the Mariners’ six-game homestand.

• Connor Joe got his first hit of the year with a single down the third base line. He also recorded his first stolen base of 2026 after drawing a walk in the eighth inning.

• Mariners bullpen (Gabe Speier and Andrés Muñoz) came out of the pen to record two combined innings, allowing 0 runs on one hit, no walks, and striking out five batters.