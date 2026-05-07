Everett Farmers Market will return Sunday

Everett Farmers Market bounty at its downtown location is seen in 2019. (Sue Misao / Herald file)

EVERETT — The Everett Farmers Market will return for its regular season on Sunday with a record number of vendors, the director of the market said.

The farmers market, an Everett tradition since 1993, is set to begin its 2026 season with nearly 120 vendors, said Gary Purves, the market director. Vendors include farmers selling freshly grown and harvested foods like local honey, wine, meats, flowers, fruits and vegetables, as well as booths selling baked goods, popsicles, candies, pasta or artisan goods.

“People are excited to be there,” Purves said. “We like to say it’s the place to be on Sundays.”

The farmers market hosted two “Get Ready” markets in March and April with higher than expected turnout, Purves said, a possible indicator of increased visitors during the regular farmers market season. The weekly market will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 23. The market is located along Wetmore Avenue in downtown Everett, between Pacific Avenue and Hewitt Avenue.

Accessible parking will be available at 1702 Hewitt Avenue. For more information on the market and to see a list of vendors, visit everettfarmersmarket.com.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.