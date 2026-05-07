Prep baseball: Marysville Getchell, Jackson win loser-out games

Jackson senior Gavin Clark puts the ball in play during the Timberwolves’ 5-3 win against Monroe at Monroe High School on April 3, 2026. (Joe Pohoryles / The Herald)

Prep baseball roundup for Thursday, May 7:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

District 1 3A Tournament (loser out)

No. 12 Marysville Getchell 6, No. 8 Oak Harbor 5 (8)

OAK HARBOR — The Chargers (11-10 overall) won a second straight loser-out game as Brody Manchester (run, RBI) scored on a ground-out in the top of the eighth for the go-ahead run. Cooper Agen tagged up in the top of the seventh to tie it while Jackson Wakin (2-for-3) and John Dragland (2-for-4) had two RBI each. Peyton Wallace (1-for-2) and Caleb Johnson each scored two runs. The win set up a quarterfinal bout with No. 1 Mount Vernon on Saturday.

No. 10 Mountlake Terrace 4, No. 7 Sedro-Woolley 3

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Hawks (11-12) held off a two-run rally from the Cubs in the bottom of the eighth to win a second straight loser-out game. Jack Gripentrog (6.2 IP, 5 H, 3 BB, 4 K) allowed three runs (one earned) while Owen Meek (RBI) and Will VanDeMark (run, RBI) each doubled in the win. Mountlake Terrace clinched a Saturday matchup at No. 2 Snohomish with the result.

District 1 4A Tournament (loser out)

No. 8 Jackson 3, No. 9 Issaquah 0

KIRKLAND — Quinten Johns (2 H, 3 BB) tossed seven shutout innings and struck out five as the Timberwolves (16-5) kept their season alive. Gavin Clark (2-for-3, run, 2 RBI) had the highlight of the day, driving in two runs on a first-inning homer as Jackson scored all of its runs in the opening frame. The win put Jackson on a collision course with No. 1 Woodinville in Saturday’s quarterfinal.

No. 6 Lake Washington 6, No. 11 Kamiak 0

BELLEVUE — The Knights (12-8) saw their season come to a close in a loss to the Kangs.

District 1 2A Tournament

No. 5 Archbishop Murphy 2, No. 4 Burlington-Edison 1

ANACORTES — Cooper Thompson allowed just four hits, a walk and one unearned run in seven innings as the Wildcats (9-13) advanced to the semifinal. Zach Boucek (2-for-3) brought in both A-M runs as the Wildcats earned a date with No. 1 Sehome in Saturday’s semifinal.

No. 3 Anacortes 14, No. 6 Lakewood 4 (6)

ANACORTES — The Cougars (7-14) fell to the Seahawks, setting Lakewood up to need three straight consolation-bracket wins to advance to the District 1/5 Crossover match. Brayden McAllister (2-for-3, run, RBI) doubled for Lakewood while Grady Dunc (1-for-2) also had a run and RBI in the loss.

District 2 2A Tournament

No. 5 Cleveland 3, No. 4 Sultan 2

RENTON — The Turks (10-8) couldn’t rally against the Eagles, dropping to the consolation bracket, where they’ll need four straight wins to qualify for the state tournament. Joey Ellis went 5.2 innings on the mound, allowing six hits, three walks and three earned runs with eight strikeouts for Sultan. Ellis also hit the game’s only homer in the second to open the scoring.

Northwest 2B/1B

Orcas Island 4, Darrington 0