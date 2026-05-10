Boys soccer: Edmonds-Woodway upsets Mount Vernon to reach semifinals

Edmonds-Woodway’s Natan Ghebreamlak dribbles the ball during a March 31 match in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Edmonds-Woodway’s Natan Ghebreamlak dribbles the ball during a March 31, 2026 match in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Prep boys soccer roundup for Saturday, May 9:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

3A District 1 Tournament

No. 10 Edmonds-Woodway 1 No. 2 Mount Vernon 0

MOUNT VERNON — Natan Ghebreamlak scored the game’s only goal on an assist from Kekoa Wake as the Warriors moved on to the semifinals. Daniel Abraham recorded the shutout for E-W, which will face No. 3 Shorecrest 7 p.m. Tuesday at Shoreline Stadium.

No. 1 Shorewood 2, No. 8 Snohomish 0

SHORELINE — The Stormays blanked Snohomish and will face No. 5 Lynnwood in a semifinal 5 p.m. Tuesday at Shoreline Stadium in a winner-to-state match. Snohomish will attempt to keep its season alive 7 p.m. Tuesday at Monroe. Goal scorers were not reported.

No. 5 Lynnwood 2, No. 4 Monroe (2 OT)

MONROE — The Royals moved on to the semifinals with a double-overtime win. Lynnwood will face No. 1 Shorewood 5 p.m. Tuesday at Shoreline Stadium. Monroe will host Snohomish for a loser-out game 7 p.m. Tuesday. Goal scorers were not reported.

No. 3 Shorecrest 4, No. 6 Everett 0

SHORELINE — Shorecrest earned a trip to the semis with a rout of Everett. Goal scorers were not reported. The Scots will host No. 10 Edmonds-Woodway 7 p.m. Tuesday at Shoreline Stadium for a winner-to-state match. Everett travels to Mount Vernon 6 p.m. Tuesday for a loser-out match.

4A District 1-2 Tournament

Winner to State

No. 7 Mount Si 2, No. 2 Lake Stevens 0

Lake Stevens — After the upset loss, the Vikings will host No. 6 Issaquah 6 p.m. Wednesday for a loser-out match.

No. 12 Lincoln (Seattle) 4, No. 4 Glacier Peak 0

SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies will attempt to keep their season alive by hosting No. 9 Eastlake 7 p.m. Wednesday.

2A District 1 Tournament

Loser out

No. 8 Archbishop Murphy 2, No. 5 Burlington-Edison 1

ANACORTES — The Wildcats staved off elimination, and will try to do the same 7 p.m. Tuesday against Sehome at Civic Stadium.

Winner to state

No. 1 Squalicum 7, No. 4 Lakewood 0

FRIDAY

Emerald Sound Tournament

Winner to State

No. 1 Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 3, No. 1 King’s 1