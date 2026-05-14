Man killed in shooting near Silver Lake on Wednesday night

EVERETT — Deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Wednesday near Silver Lake in Everett.

Around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting and found a man dead on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of 120th Street SE, according to a release from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was shot multiple times, deputies said. Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

No suspects have been arrested and the victim was not identified, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the tipline at 425-388-3845.

Ian Davis-Leonard: 425-339-3097; ian.davis-leonard@heraldnet.com