M’s Cal Raleigh placed on injured list Thursday

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh looks on during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, in Houston. (Kenneth Richmond / Getty Images / Tribune News Services)

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, off to a rough start this season, is headed to the 10-day injured list.

Raleigh exited Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros before the Mariners took the field defensively in the bottom of the ninth of a game Seattle eventually lost in the 10th inning.

Raleigh, who missed three games earlier in May, appeared to show discomfort on several occasions during Wednesday’s game. Mariner manager Dan Wilson said Raleigh has an oblique strain.

“The good news here is that he’s got a chance to get himself back, to get himself healthy and to come back with a lot of the season left,” Wilson told media in Houston prior to Thursday’s game. “And I think that’s really the silver lining here.”

Oblique injury recovery timelines can be somewhat difficult to predict, and could potentially be more problematic for a switch-hitter who plays catcher, the most demanding defensive position in baseball.

Raleigh is scheduled to be further evaluated after medical images are taken when the team returns to Seattle on Friday. There is currently no timetable set for his return to the lineup.

“Nobody wants to go on the IL, and especially not Cal,” said Wilson, whose team dropped to 21-23 after Zach Cole’s 10th-inning, walk-off single against Mariners pitcher Alex Hoppe. “But I think at this point it’s the smart thing to do.”

After an historic 60 home-run, 125-RBI 2025 season that helped Seattle reach Game 7 of the American League Championship Series for the first time in franchise history, 2026 has been a struggle for Raleigh.

He scuffled through an 0-for-38 slump before breaking it with a hit on Tuesday. Raleigh then went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts on Wednesday, dropping his batting average to .161. A season after recording a .948 OPS and finishing second behind Aaron Judge for AL MVP, Raleigh’s OPS stands at .560 — ninth among Mariners with at least 70 at-bats.

Catcher Jhonny Pereda was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to pair with Mariners catcher Mitch Garver during Raleigh’s absence. In an additional roster move, left-handed pitcher Jose Ferrer was reinstated from the paternity list, and LHP Josh was optioned to Tacoma.