Glacier Peak sprinters rule Wesco 4A Championships

Prep track & field roundup for Friday, May 15:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 4A Championships

ARLINGTON — A sprinter sweep led the Glacier Peak boys track & field team to the Wesco 4A championship Friday.

Grizzlies took the first four spots in the 100 meters, led by senior Isaiah Owens’ time of 10.71 seconds. Fellow seniors Alieukama Badjie (10.96), Michael Darling (11.05) and Adriean Bedolla weren’t far behind.

That foursome also won the 400-meter relay in 41.51 seconds. Owens also won the 200 with a time of 22.65.

The Lake Stevens girls also performed well in the sprints as the Vikings came away with the team title.

Brianna Tilghman won the 100 (12.46 seconds) and the 200 (25.87) while anchoring the winning 400-meter relay team to a first-place finish with a time of 49.07. Lake Stevens’ hurdler won the 100 in a personal-best 14.78 and placed second in the 300 (45.64) behind Mariner’s Kennedy Shepard’s winning time of 45.10.

Full results can be found HERE.

At John C. Larson Stadium

Boys team scores: Glacier Peak 189.5, Lake Stevens 129, Arlington 118.5, Jackson 94.5, Kamiak 89.5, Mariner 19, Cascade 13.

Girls team scores: Lake Stevens 187, Arlington 122.5, Jackson 110.5, Kamiak 105, Glacier Peak 86, Mariner 53, Cascade 21.

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Wesco 3A North Championships

SNOHOMISH — The Stanwood girls asserted their dominance in distance races to win the league title by over 100 points.

The Spartans took the top four spots in the 800 meters, top five in the 1,600, and top three in the 3,200.

Sophomore Georgia Lenz won the 800 in 2 minutes, 22.39 seconds, just in front of Stanwood teammates Aliana Coburn (2:23.00), Brooke Berry (2:23.29) and Mary Andelin (2:25.26).

Berry won the 1,600 in 5:13.98, followed by Andelin (5:18.60), Coburn (5:18.96), Leila Stampanoni and Maycie Tower.

In the 3,200, Berry ran a 11:40.97 for victory. Coburn finished second, and Stampanoni was third.

The Spartans also performed well in the hurdles with wins in the 100 and 300 by Mackenzie Aasen, with runnerup finishes in both events by teammate Victoria Nichols. Aasen also won the 100 meters in a personal-best 12.82 seconds.

Aasen, Nichols, Lenz and Coburn joined forces to win the 1,600-meter relay by nearly 15 seconds with a time of 4:05:39.

Full results can be found HERE.

At Veterans Memorial Stadium

Boys team scores: Snohomish 244, Stanwood 194.5, Everett 120, Monroe 46.5, Marysville-Getchell 46.

Girls team scores: Stanwood 277.5, Snohomish 157, Monroe 95, Everett 81, Marysville-Getchell 69.5.

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Wesco 3A South Championships

EDMONDS — Senior Jaden Marlow and sophomore Tyler Marlow finished 1-2 in the pole vault to help the Stormray clear first place by 76 points.

Jaden Marlow also won the 110 hurdles and the long jump while finishing second behind Shorecrest’s Edison Phillips in the discus.

Tyler Marlow claimed second in the javelin, third in the long jump and fourth in the 110 hurdles in addition to his runnerup pole vault performance.

Edmonds-Woodway won two relay races as part of its girls league title.

Jane Miceli, Rayna Halloran, Kayla French and Aliah Karl won the 800-meter relay in 1 minute, 46.13 seconds. Isabella Offerman, Halloran, Brookley Maxey and Karl took the 1,600 relay in 4:03.83.

Karl finished in front of two teammates — Hazel Zackey and Ravenna Tysland — to win the 800 in 2:19. 32.

Brynn Dubiel of Mountlake Terrace won both hurdles events, and teamed with Haruna DiPippo, Crystal Garza and 100-meter sprint winner Allison Mervin to take the 400 relay.

At Edmonds Stadium

Full results can be found HERE.

Boys team scores: Shorewood 206, Meadowdale 130, Edmonds-Woodway 104, Shorecrest 89, Mountlake Terrace 70, Lynnwood 52.

Girls team scores: Edmonds-Woodway 195, Shorecrest 189, Shorewood 108, Mountlake Terrace 107, Lynnwood 55, Meadowdale 23.

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2A South Sub-Districts

Boys team scores: Anacortes 140, Burlington-Edison 119.5, Lakewood 64.5, Marysville-Pilchuck 25, Archbishop Murphy 4.

Girls team scores: Anacortes 124, Lakewood 107, Burlington-Edison 63, Marysville-Pilchuck 51, Archbishop Murphy 28.

Full results can be found HERE.