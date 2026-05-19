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Prep roundup: Edmonds-Woodway boys soccer wins state opener Tuesday

Published 11:30 pm Tuesday, May 19, 2026

By Aaron Coe Herald Writer

Edmonds-Woodway’s Natan Ghebreamlak reacts after scoring his third goal during the game against Archbishop Murphy on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald) Edmonds-Woodway’s Natan Ghebreamlak reacts after scoring his third goal during the game against Archbishop Murphy on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
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Edmonds-Woodway’s Natan Ghebreamlak reacts after scoring his third goal during the game against Archbishop Murphy on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Edmonds-Woodway’s Natan Ghebreamlak reacts after scoring his third goal during the game against Archbishop Murphy on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Edmonds-Woodway’s Natan Ghebreamlak reacts after scoring his third goal during the game against Archbishop Murphy on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald) Edmonds-Woodway’s Natan Ghebreamlak reacts after scoring his third goal during the game against Archbishop Murphy on Tuesday, March 31, 2026 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Edmonds-Woodway’s Natan Ghebreamlak reacts after scoring his third goal during the game against Archbishop Murphy on March 31 in Edmonds. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep roundup for Tuesday, May 19:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS SOCCER

3A State Tournament

No. 19 Edmonds-Woodway 2, No. 14 Auburn Mountainview 1

AUBURN — The Warriors upset Auburn Mountainview on the road in a loser-out game. Brian Diaz scored Edmonds-Woodway’s first goal and assisted Natan Ghebreamlak for the decider.

The Warriors face No. 3 Silas 8 p.m. Friday at Curtis High School.

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

BASEBALL

3A State Tournament

No. 15 Monroe 1, No. 18 Enumclaw 0

MONROE — The Bearcats won with a walk-off balk in the bottom of the seventh.

No. 13 Shorewood 9, No. 20 Central Valley 1

SHORELINE — The Stormays pulled away late.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

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