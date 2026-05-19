Prep roundup: Edmonds-Woodway boys soccer wins state opener Tuesday
Published 11:30 pm Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Prep roundup for Tuesday, May 19:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
BOYS SOCCER
3A State Tournament
No. 19 Edmonds-Woodway 2, No. 14 Auburn Mountainview 1
AUBURN — The Warriors upset Auburn Mountainview on the road in a loser-out game. Brian Diaz scored Edmonds-Woodway’s first goal and assisted Natan Ghebreamlak for the decider.
The Warriors face No. 3 Silas 8 p.m. Friday at Curtis High School.
♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦
BASEBALL
No. 15 Monroe 1, No. 18 Enumclaw 0
MONROE — The Bearcats won with a walk-off balk in the bottom of the seventh.
No. 13 Shorewood 9, No. 20 Central Valley 1
SHORELINE — The Stormays pulled away late.