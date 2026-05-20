Mountlake Terrace student jazz musicians to perform at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley

The Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Ensembles will perform at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley on June 9 at 2033 6th Ave. in Seattle. It will be an evening of jazz with future, current and past Mountlake Terrace High School jazz musicians. The performance will feature Mountlake Terrace Jazz Ensembles 1 and 2, Alumni Band, and Brier Terrace Middle School Jazz Band.

The Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Ensembles are part of a nationally recognized jazz program. Jazz Ensemble 1 has performed in the Essentially Ellington Jazz Band Competition in New York 11 times, starting in 2000. This includes a trip this year to compete against 19 of the nation’s best high school jazz bands. They have appeared in almost all Starbucks’ Hot Java Cool Jazz concerts held at the Paramount Theatre. Both Jazz Ensembles 1 and 2 are honored regularly at the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival in Moscow, Idaho, and Newport Jazz Festival in Bellevue. Students have received top solo and group honors at regional and national competitions, and have been featured in All-State and All-Northwest music groups.

This year, Luca Manzo, junior Jazz 1 drummer, was selected for the 2026 Washington All State Jazz Band. Sophie Ionitsa, sophomore Jazz 1 pianist, was selected to perform in the Next Generation Women in Jazz Combo — featuring top high school women jazz players who will perform at the Monterey Jazz Festival this September.

The Jazz Ensembles are under the direction of Mr. Darin Faul, Mountlake Terrace High School Band Director.

Joining the Mountlake Terrace Jazz Ensemble 1 are Mountlake Terrace Jazz Ensemble 2, under the direction of Mr. Steve Korn, Mountlake Terrace High School Alumni Band, featuring top area jazz professionals, and Brier Terrace Middle School Jazz Band, under the direction of Mr. Andrew Sumabat.

Cost of admission is $22.00 and doors open at 6 p.m. Showtime will be at 7 p.m.