Prostitution sting in Everett nets several arrests

EVERETT — Police made multiple arrests during an undercover operation targeting prostitution in Everett on Wednesday.

Nine people were booked into the Snohomish County Jail on Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of patronizing a prostitute, according to jail records.

The Everett police criminal intelligence unit led a proactive operation aimed at people buying sex in a “known prostitution corridor of Everett,” said Everett Police Department spokesperson Natalie Given.

The goal was to target the demand for human trafficking by pursuing the people who are looking to pay for sex, Given said.

Each person was booked on a single misdemeanor charge and given an initial bond of $500, according to jail records.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Ian Davis-Leonard: 425-339-3097; ian.davis-leonard@heraldnet.com