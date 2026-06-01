Deception Pass: Whidbey Island ‘Wow’

People stand at the edge of Rosario Head at Deception Pass State Park and look out toward Northwest Pass on Monday, March 2, 2026 in Anacortes, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

The sun shines through The Maiden of Deception Pass carving facing Rosario Beach at Deception Pass State Park on Monday, March 2, 2026 in Anacortes, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

People sit with binoculars and look out over the water from West Beach at Deception Pass State Park on Monday, March 2, 2026 in Oak Harbor, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

People look out over Bowman Bay from the Pacific Northwest Trail at Deception Pass State Park on Monday, March 2, 2026 in Anacortes, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

A person fishes on Pass Lake at Deception Pass State Park on Monday, March 2, 2026 in Anacortes, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

A boat travel east through Deception Pass past the Pass Island Viewpoint on Monday, March 2, 2026 in Anacortes, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

People walk along the Dunes Interpretive Trail at Deception Pass State Park on Monday, March 2, 2026 in Oak Harbor, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

The Civilian Conservation Corps Interperative Center along Bowman Bay at Deception Pass State Park on Monday, March 2, 2026 in Anacortes, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

A person fishes on Cranberry Lake at Deception Pass State Park on Monday, March 2, 2026 in Oak Harbor, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

People walk across Deception Pass Bridge as a whale watcher boat passes underneath on Monday, March 2, 2026 in Anacortes, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Elsie, a resident elephant seal, lies along the shore of Sharpe Cove across from Rosario Beach at Deception Pass State Park on Monday, March 2, 2026 in Anacortes, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Kim Miller tosses a rock for her dog Bailey, 4, who loves to dive for rocks along West Beach at Deception Pass State Park on Monday, March 2, 2026 in Oak Harbor, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

DECEPTION PASS — On a rock, on an island, sits a metal plaque installed in 1935.

It explains how the narrow waterway surrounding the small island “deceived” the English explorers who mapped it in 1792. They initially thought the passage was a small bay and the two islands on either side were a long, connected peninsula.

The expedition was led by Captain George Vancouver, who named the strait Deception Pass and the lower island after the crew member who discovered it, Joseph Whidbey.

Of course, for thousands of years before, the Coast Salish people populated the area, so can we really say he discovered it?

Now, two spans — which form Deception Pass Bridge — connect Fidalgo Island, from the north, and Whidbey Island, from the south, to Pass Island, in the middle, where the plaque welcomes visitors to the Pass Island View Point.

While driving across the bridge offers some of the best views in Washington, there is nothing like parking the car, walking onto the bridge and gazing at the panorama from 180 feet above the water.

Nothing but trees and water and rock formations. The sound of waves. The crisp, clean air.

If not for the sound of passing cars on Highway 20, you can almost imagine yourself an explorer plucked out of time.

I visited on a gray and rainy winter day. While wet and cold, I did get to experience many of Deception Pass’s offerings all to myself. What are big coats for anyway?

Either way, Deception Pass State Park provides some of the best hiking, camping, beaches and boating activities in the state, even if just trying to escape for the day.

WHIDBEY WONDER

Every first-time Deception Pass trip should start at the pass itself.

From the Scenic Vista parking lot, trails around and under the southern bridge provide access to North Beach, Goose Rock Trail and the overlook above Pass Island.

Pass Island also offers many short trails right in the center of the pass.

Goose Rock is a 1.9-mile loop trail that drew around a dozen people on the rainy day I visited. The 150-foot elevation change takes you along the water at its lowest point, with views of Strawberry and Ben Ure islands. At its highest is Goose Rock Summit, the highest point on Whidbey Island, offering views of the whole area, the Salish Sea and to the horizon.

North Beach is separated into two sections by a jutting natural rock formation. A quick walk down a well-maintained trail takes you to Little North Beach, perfect for a quick beach trip or dog walk. Climbing over or wading around the rock formation — or just walking the 0.9-mile North Beach Trail — takes you to the much longer stretch of North Beach, which stretches all the way to West Point.

At West Point, the amphitheater is home to folk and traditional arts concerts throughout the summer.

From there, some like myself who spend most of their workday at a desk might be out of breath as they climb back up to the parking lot. All the while, thinking about how they called the trail “easy” on their way down.

Just inside the state park’s southern main entrance is Deception Pass’s most park-like area on the shore of Cranberry Lake, with open grass, trees, picnic tables and a large dock.

At its most northerly point, Cranberry Lake almost connects to the Salish Sea, but is separated by the driftwood-covered West Beach. In this area, the lake offers swimming and a small boat launch.

From West Beach is the Sand Dune Interpretive Trail, a paved 1.2-mile loop under moss-covered trees and the sound of planes flying to and from the Whidbey Island Naval Air Station just three miles south. Navy pilots use the airspace above Deception Pass for flight training, sometimes circling for several hours just a few thousand feet in the air.

The Sand Dune trail takes you past many informational signs, designed by local high school students, which describe the nearby wetlands and the trees that adapted to grow in sand. Along the walk is an 850-year-old Douglas fir that has stood the test of time but now struggles due to human impacts.

Eventually, the paved loop is interrupted; the path ends along the beach where the asphalt crumbles beneath the driftwood. The man-made rock, reclaimed by the sand.

There are many other areas worth exploring on Whidbey Island that I didn’t get a chance to see myself. Discovery Trail connects the Quarry Pond Campground to Goose Rock. The Upland Interpretive Trail explores the ecosystem on the east side of Cranberry Lake. The Hoypus Point Natural Forest Area, east of Cornet Bay Road, deserves its own story on the many trails through one of the largest remaining old-growth forests in Puget Sound.

Also, near Hoypus Point is a boat launch at Cornet Bay near the pass itself.

BEACHES, BAYS & ELSIE MAE

North Deception Pass State Park has its own share of iconic trails and beaches. One of which provided a memory I won’t soon forget.

As I walked to Rosario Beach, I couldn’t help but notice a small group of people gathered near a picnic table, up from the beach. On that rainy day, they had all made the trip to see something.

A sign in front of them read, “Notice: Active Elephant Seal(s).”

Sure enough, about 50 yards away lay a large seal right where the water met the rocky shore. Her head and flipper moved slightly as she adjusted herself. Her belly moved up and down as she breathed.

Elsie Mae is an 8-year-old elephant seal that has become desensitized to humans and pets, so park officials work to keep the humans away, as she won’t stay away from them. She is part of a small seal family that frequently visits Whidbey and Fidalgo islands and is well known in the area.

Rosario Beach is also home to The Maiden of Deception Pass, a large carved cedar post, by Fidalgo Island artist Tracy Powell for the Samish people, taking the form of the maiden named Ko-kwal-alwoot. Signs around the post tell the story of her marriage to the king of all sea creatures and how she continues to provide abundance to the Samish people.

From there, the Rosario Head Trail guides hikers up high cliffs and through tree-covered paths, to views of the San Juan Islands, Deception Island and the Urchin Rocks.

If the beach is taken up by an elephant seal, you can easily hop over to Sharpe Cove on the other side of Rosario Head, or trek another trail to Bowman Bay.

Bowman Bay offers more space for more people. I could see it getting crowded on a sunny weekend. However, the large beach and open grass area can most likely handle it. Also, kayak tours are offered from a small building right by the parking lot.

Between Rosario and Bowman is the Civilian Conservation Corps Interpretive Center, which highlights how the corps worked to develop Washington State Parks in the 1930s. The displays are free and open from April to September.

Lighthouse Point Loop and Lottie Point Loop offer 1.5-mile hikes each around their respective points. The Lighthouse loop is probably the more famous of the two, with its hidden coves and perhaps disappointing end, where the lighthouse is not a lighthouse but a small blinking light in a metal cage.

Both trails provide great views of the bridge.

Once again, there is more to see than I could experience in one day. Pass Lake is to the east and Lake Campbell is to the north. The Pass Lake Loop Trail offers one of the longer hikes in the park at 2.2 miles round trip, and one with the most elevation change at 400 feet.

Finally, there is Tursi Trail. According to the official Deception Pass State Park brochure, Tursi Trail provides great views of Naked Man Valley. I can only assume the naked man who once inhabited the valley is no longer there. Otherwise, I don’t know how the park has remained family friendly all these years.

OVERNIGHT STAYS

Deception Pass State Park has three campgrounds.

The Cranberry Lake Campground is the largest, and its location offers easy access to West Beach, North Beach, the lake and the highway.

On the other side of Highway 20 is the smaller Quarry Pond Campground. This campsite gives you direct access to Goose Rock via a hike.

Quarry Pond is the site for those who want to camp in style. A gas station and convenience store are a walk away. The campground offers a kitchen shelter and gazebo. Also, cabins with electricity, heating and bunk beds are available for rent.

The Bowman Bay Campground is the smallest of the three. The bay and Rosario Beach are a quick walk away, and Pass Lake is a short drive.

All campgrounds have bathrooms with showers and multiple sites with hookups for RV campers.

Park officials highly recommend making reservations in advance, especially during the summer. They can be made at bit.ly/4lKBi5p.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay.

IF YOU GO:

Deception Pass State Park

41229 Highway 20, Oak Harbor

This story originally appeared in Sound & Summit magazine, The Daily Herald’s quarterly publication. Explore Snohomish and Island counties with each issue. Subscribe and receive four issues for $18. Call 425-339-3200 or go to soundsummitmagazine.com.