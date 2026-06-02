Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for May 24-30

The Athlete of the Week nominees for May 24-30, state track & field champions edition. Voting closes at midnight Monday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Kimberly Beard | King’s girls track & field

Beard, who holds the state’s top discus mark across all classifications this season, won the discus, shot put and javelin at the 1A District 1-2 Championships.

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Keira Armfield | Archbishop Murphy girls track & field

The freshman won the high jump at the Class 2A state meet.

Kimberly Beard | King’s girls

The senior won the discus and shot put and also placed second in the javelin at the Class 1A state meet, recording personal bests in all three events. Her discus throw of 153 feet, 5 inches was the best in the state this season among competitors in all WIAA classifications. Additionally, Beard won the Washington State Hammer Championships on Sunday, with a throw of 184-6, more than 40 feet farther than the second-place finisher.

Ramon Little | Arlington boys

The junior won two ambulatory events (400 meters, discus) and placed second in the shot put at the Class 4A state meet.

Jaden Marlow | Shorewood boys

The senior won the pole vault and the long jump in addition to a second-place finish in the 110 hurdles at the Class 3A state meet.

Tyler Marlow | Shorewood boys

The sophomore won the javelin at the Class 4A state meet.

Oluwadarasimi Olotu | Lake Stevens girls

The senior placed first in the discus at the Class 4A state meet

Isaiah Owens, Adrian Bedolla, Michael Darling, Alieukama Badjie | Glacier Peak boys

The four seniors combined to run the second-fastest 400 relay in the past 40 years to win the event at the 4A state meet.

Jack Rotondo | Snohomish boys

The junior cleared a personal best 6 feet, 10 inches to win the high jump at the Class 3A state meet.

Avery Touchette | Lake Stevens boys

The junior won the ambulatory 100 meters and placed second in both the 200 and 400 at the Class 4A state meet.

Keira Isabelle Tupua | Lake Stevens girls

The senior won the shot put and finished second in the discus at the Class 4A state meet

Miller Warme | Kamiak boys

The junior won the 110 hurdles in 14.34 seconds, nearly a half-second ahead of the second-place finisher at the Class 4A state meet.

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Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based on stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by 9 a.m. Monday. Did we miss someone? It could be because individual stats were not reported to The Herald. Coaches/scorekeepers: Please report results by 10:30 p.m. on the day of the event. To participate in the voting, visit heraldnet.com.