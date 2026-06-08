Snohomish County to see high weekend temps after rain

EVERETT — It might not look like it right now, but Snohomish County should get ready for a very warm weekend.

After a few days of significant rainfall, temperatures across the Snohomish County region could rise to the upper 80s at the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

As much as an inch of rain is expected to fall between Tuesday and Wednesday, said Matthew Cullen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle, including a chance of thunderstorms. But that rain will soon make way for sunny days and hot temperatures throughout the end of the week, he said Monday.

“By the time we get to the weekend, temperatures well into the 80s look pretty likely,” Cullen said.

Areas of the county further away from cool ocean air may possibly see temperatures creep into the 90s by Sunday, he added. It’s likely the warm weather will continue for a few days and return to more typical temperatures by the end of next week.

The sudden change from rain to heat will be caused by an area of low pressure shifting to a strong high pressure system building over much of the western United States, Cullen said, compounded by the effect of a change in wind direction. Winds will be coming from offshore, rather than from the west, limiting the natural cooling effects that come from ocean air.

The hot temperatures may bring risks for people who are sensitive to heat and don’t have access to adequate cooling or hydration. To stay safe, drink plenty of water, use sunscreen, wear long sleeves and find a couple hours of the day to use air conditioning if you don’t have access at home, Cullen said.

Those looking to escape the hot weather by taking a dip in oceans, lakes or rivers should be wary of cold water temperatures, he added, especially in rivers that get their water from the Cascade mountains. Rivers have also been impacted by the December 2025 flooding, causing faster-than-expected waters, moving log jams and shifting sediment. If you choose to swim in a river, bring a life jacket, a rescue device, a cell phone and someone who knows CPR, Sky Valley Fire recommends.

“They’re actually still relatively cold this time of year,” Cullen said of the rivers. “They haven’t really fully warmed up yet. Some of the lakes are on the warmer end of things, but it just depends on where you are. Be very aware of that, because safety around cold water is very important.”

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.