AquaSox rake to second straight win against Vancouver

Luke Stevenson #32 of the Everett AquaSox reacts after hitting a home run during the game against the Hillsboro Hops on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Brandon Eike homered twice for the Everett AquaSox, which recorded 18 hits in a 10-6 win against the Vancouver Canadians at Nat Bailey Stadium on Saturday.

The 24-year-old infielder went 4-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored, and catcher Luke Stevenson (2-for-5) hit a grand slam to power the offense. Starter Evan Truitt allowed five hits, two walks and one earned run in 4 2/3 innings. Saturday marked the second straight win for Everett (31-31) after Vancouver (26-36) won the first three of the series.

Eike opened the scoring with a solo home run in the top of the second, and the AquaSox pulled away with a five-run fourth inning. Outfielder Anthony Donofrio scored outfielder Carlos Jimenez with an RBI single, and a single from infielder Carter Dorighi and walk from outfielder Jonny Farmelo loaded the bases for Stevenson, who cleared them with a blast over the center field wall to make it 6-0.

After Truitt stranded Canadians infielder Kendry Chirinos at third base following his triple in the bottom of the fourth, designated hitter Josh Caron and Eike led off the top of the fifth with back-to-back homers. The AquaSox teammates and Tri-City’s Anthony Scull share the Northwest League lead in home runs with 11 each as of Saturday. Carlos Jimenez pushed it to 9-0, scoring after Dorighi grounded into a force out at second to cap the five-run rally.

Vancouver infielder Tucker Toman spoiled Truitt’s shutout bid with a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth to cut it to 9-1, but Truitt retired the next batter before Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman took over and sent it to the sixth by inducing a flyout from outfielder Alexis Hernandez.

Canadians infielder Manuel Beltre cut it to 9-2 with a solo homer off Everett reliever Sam Whiting in the bottom of the seventh, but Caron made it 10-2 with an RBI double in the eighth.

Vancouver picked up three runs in the eighth to cut it to 10-5, as AquaSox reliever Jack White allowed each of the five batters he faced to reach base. Canadians infielder Eric Snow hit an RBI single and Chirinos worked a walk with the bases loaded before Beltre hit a sacrifice fly off Everett reliever Jose Geraldo. Hernandez hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth, but Geraldo ultimately closed things out to secure the 10-6 win.

The AquaSox wrap up the series against Vancouver on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT.