AquaSox rally past Vancouver to split series

AquaSox outfielder Jonny Farmelo watches a pitch go by during Everett’s 12-2 win against the Eugene Emeralds at Everett Memorial Stadium on June 4, 2026. (Joe Pohoryles / The Herald)

Jonny Farmelo’s three-run home run in the seventh inning put the Everett AquaSox ahead 9-7 against the Vancouver Canadians at Nat Bailey Stadium on Sunday, a lead they would hold through the final two frames to secure a third straight victory and a series split.

Infielders Austin St. Laurent and Carter Dorighi sparked the rally with back-to-back singles to lead off the inning, and St. Laurent scored as outfielder Curtis Washington Jr. walked on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 7-6. Farmelo stepped to the plate and took the second pitch down the middle in the lower part of the strike zone to put the count at 1-1. Receiving the third pitch in a similar spot, he would not let it go again.

Looping the ball over the wall in left field, Farmelo gave Everett (32-31) the lead with his second homer in three games. Both Farmelo (1-for-4) and shortstop Felnin Celesten (2-for-4) drove in three runs and scored two to lead the offense. Designated hitter Luke Stevenson walked three times and scored two runs, and Adam Smith allowed three hits and no earned runs in three innings of relief to earn the win. Casey Hintz pitched two clean innings to hold the lead in the seventh and eighth, and Christian Little earned his fourth save of the season in the ninth.

Infielder Tucker Toman and designated hitter Kendry Chirinos each had two hits and two RBI for Vancouver (26-37).

Celesten opened the scoring with a two-run blast in the top of the first inning, but the Canadians cut it to 2-1 in the bottom of the frame with a solo shot from Toman. Vancouver tied it in the second when infielder Eric Snow scored as catcher Edward Duran reached on an error by Celesten, and RBI singles from Chirinos and outfielder Sam Shaw put the Canadians ahead 4-2.

Celesten made up for the error with a tying two-run single in the top of the third, slipping a ground ball past Alexis Hernandez in right field, and catcher Matthew Ellis put the AquaSox back ahead 5-4 with an RBI single right after.

Vancouver tied it 5-5 with another RBI single from Chirinos in the fourth, then restored its lead in the sixth with an RBI single from Shaw and a sacrifice fly from Toman to push it to 7-5.

Everett’s rally in the seventh marked the final lead change, as Hintz retired all six batters he faced, notching two strikeouts. The Canadians put two runners on to bring the winning run to the plate in the ninth, but Little induced a game-ending double play to secure the victory.

After dropping the first three games of the series amid a five-game skid, the AquaSox are riding a three-game win streak into their next series against the Hillsboro Hops, which will start at Everett Memorial Stadium on Tuesday.

The final game of the Northwest League first-half schedule will be Thursday. The Eugene Emeralds (41-22) already clinched the first-half title and earned a spot in the Northwest League Championship this September, and the AquaSox will aim to meet them there for a rematch of 2025 when the standings reset on Friday.

Saturday’s game

Brandon Eike homered twice for the Everett AquaSox, which recorded 18 hits in a 10-6 win against the Vancouver Canadians at Nat Bailey Stadium on Saturday.

The 24-year-old infielder went 4-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored, and catcher Luke Stevenson (2-for-5) hit a grand slam to power the offense. Starter Evan Truitt allowed five hits, two walks and one earned run in 4 2/3 innings. Saturday marked the second straight win for Everett (31-31) after Vancouver (26-36) won the first three of the series.

Eike opened the scoring with a solo home run in the top of the second, and the AquaSox pulled away with a five-run fourth inning. Outfielder Anthony Donofrio scored outfielder Carlos Jimenez with an RBI single, and a single from infielder Carter Dorighi and a walk from outfielder Jonny Farmelo loaded the bases for Stevenson, who cleared them with a blast over the center field wall to make it 6-0.

After Truitt stranded Canadians infielder Kendry Chirinos at third base following his triple in the bottom of the fourth, designated hitter Josh Caron and Eike led off the top of the fifth with back-to-back homers. The AquaSox teammates and Tri-City’s Anthony Scull share the Northwest League lead in home runs with 11 each as of Saturday. Carlos Jimenez pushed it to 9-0, scoring after Dorighi grounded into a force out at second to cap the five-run rally.

Vancouver infielder Tucker Toman spoiled Truitt’s shutout bid with a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth to cut it to 9-1, but Truitt retired the next batter before Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman took over and sent it to the sixth by inducing a flyout from outfielder Alexis Hernandez.

Canadians infielder Manuel Beltre cut it to 9-2 with a solo homer off Everett reliever Sam Whiting in the bottom of the seventh, but Caron made it 10-2 with an RBI double in the eighth.

Vancouver picked up three runs in the eighth to cut it to 10-5, as AquaSox reliever Jack White allowed each of the five batters he faced to reach base. Canadians infielder Eric Snow hit an RBI single and Chirinos worked a walk with the bases loaded before Beltre hit a sacrifice fly off Everett reliever Jose Geraldo. Hernandez hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth, but Geraldo ultimately closed things out to secure the 10-6 win.

Friday’s game

The Everett AquaSox snapped a five-game losing streak with an 11-1 win against the Vancouver Canadians at Nat Bailey Stadium on Friday.

Everett starter Colton Shaw allowed two hits and two walks across six scoreless innings, outfielder Carlos Jimenez went 4-for-4 with two RBI and outfielder Jonny Farmelo (2-for-5) drove in three runs to lead the effort.

The AquaSox (30-31) opened the scoring with an RBI double from catcher Josh Caron in the third inning, and Shaw allowed just two Vancouver batters to reach base through the first three frames.

Canadians starter Holden Wilkerson walked three straight batters to load the bases with one out in the top of the fourth, and Everett picked up two more runs when infielder Carter Dorighi hit into a fielder’s choice and outfielder Curtis Washington Jr. hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Jimenez increased the lead to 5-0 with a two-run double in the fifth, and infielder Austin St. Laurent drove in another run in the next at-bat with a sacrifice fly. Shaw retired all six batters he faced between the fifth and sixth innings, finishing his day with three strikeouts.

Farmelo crushed his eighth home run of the season to lead off the top of the sixth and push the lead to 7-0, and Vancouver (26-35) spoiled the shutout with an RBI groundout from outfielder J.R. Freethy after AquaSox reliever Reid Easterly took over on the mound. Easterly hit the first batter he faced with a pitch, then allowed a single to infielder Tucker Toman to set Freethy up with runners on the corners.

Everett shortstop Felnin Celesten hit a solo shot of his own to make it 8-1 in the eighth inning, and the AquaSox tacked on three more runs in the ninth with an RBI single from Dorighi and a two-run triple from Farmelo.

Lucas Kelly took over the mound in the ninth for Easterly, who allowed one hit, no walks and the lone run across two innings of work, and retired the side with two strikeouts after walking the first batter he faced.