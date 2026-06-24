Cole Young returns home, helps Mariners beat Pirates on Tuesday

Cole Young of the Seattle Mariners hits a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Tuesday in Pittsburgh. (Justin K. Aller / Getty Images / Tribune News Services)

Cole Young of the Seattle Mariners hits a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in Pittsburgh. (Justin K. Aller / Getty Images / Tribune News Services)

PITTSBURGH — It’s no secret Mitch Keller has struggled of late. He put together a good start Tuesday — yet it ended with the same sour outcome.

Keller completed six innings for the first time since May 24, but the two-run homer he allowed to North Allegheny grad Cole Young in the seventh proved the difference as the Seattle Mariners beat the Pirates, 3-2, at PNC Park.

“Definitely a lot of positives from the way it’s been going,” Keller said. “Just a couple pitches I would want back, obviously. … Just not enough.”

In total, Keller allowed three earned runs on seven hits and a walk. He struck out four. He faced three batters in the seventh inning, allowing two hits — including Young’s homer — and a walk before he was pulled. He’d thrown 76 pitches in the first six innings.

The real blemishes were homers. Cal Raleigh homered in the fourth, a solo shot on an 0-2 slider down the middle, while Young’s came on a 1-0 sweeper that was low but center-cut.

“I was just trying to get back ahead or just get an even count there, 1-1,” Keller said of Young’s blast. “Try to throw a strike with it. Made a really good swing.”

Young, 22, was playing in his first career game at PNC Park after making his major league debut last year. He’s batting .253 with seven homers and 37 RBIs this year.

He adds his name to a group of WPIAL products, including JJ Wetherholt and Ian Happ, that have terrorized the Pirates in recent years.

“Love that they make it, but don’t want them to do that against us,” Pirates manager Don Kelly said.

Keller’s counterpart, Mariners starter George Kirby, allowed eight hits — but no homers — in six innings. He struck out five.

The Pirates had opportunities against Kirby early. Seven of their eight hits came in the first three innings, including an RBI single from Marcell Ozuna to score Endy Rodriguez in the second. An error by third baseman JP Crawford, on Nick Gonzales’ infield single, scored Brandon Lowe in the third.

But the Pirates didn’t truly capitalize. Gonzales was thrown out taking second when shortstop Colt Emerson’s throw got past first baseman Josh Naylor in the first inning, stranding Spencer Horwitz on third. After Crawford’s first error, which scored Lowe, the Pirates couldn’t score Bryan Reynolds from third with one out.

The Mariners committed three errors, all with Kirby on the mound. Kirby also walked two batters. Still, the Pirates managed just two runs, going 2 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

“It’s been a recurring theme,” Kelly said. “When we’ve been good, we’ve scored a lot of runs — like that last game in Colorado — we get the big base hit. We’ve had these chances to score and you don’t get the base hit with runners in scoring position. The golden ones are with two outs.

The Pirates are once again under .500 at 39-40. After the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds, the Pirates are now 10 games back in the National League Central.

It was over when …

The Pirates missed their opportunity in the eighth. Ryan O’Hearn singled against right-hander Eduard Bazardo, pinch-runner Billy Cook stole second, then Ozuna walked (on a correct ABS challenge with a full count). However, Jake Mangum flew out to end it.

Mariners closer Andres Munoz struck out the side in the ninth for the save.

On the mound

Keller’s first six innings were positive before a bad seventh. No Mariner hit a ball over 100 mph until Luke Raley doubled to start the frame.

Keeping Keller in was understandable, even with Mason Montgomery ready and lefties due up. His pitch count was low and he was facing 6-7-8 in the lineup. But it didn’t go well.

“We were trying to get Mitch through (Víctor) Robles; unfortunately it didn’t happen,” Kelly said.

Eleven of the outs he recorded came via flyout. Just two were grounders. It wasn’t intentional, Keller said.

“I mean, I have no control over where they put the ball,” Keller said. “Obviously, I’m trying to just keep them in the yard. Didn’t do that tonight.”