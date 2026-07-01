Murder charges filed for 3rd time for the killing of Bothell cop in 2020

EVERETT — King County prosecutors refiled charges Friday in the slaying of a Bothell police officer in 2020, almost three years after a judge first dismissed charges due to concerns over the defendant’s competency.

Prosecutors initially charged Henry Eugene Washington, 43, in 2020 with aggravated first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly opened fire on officer-in-training Jonathan Shoop and field training officer Mustafa Kumcur, who was in the passenger seat. While it was a bullet from his wounded partner’s gun that resulted in Shoop’s death, prosecutors argued that it was Washington’s actions that merited the aggravated murder charge.

In 2023, a judge dismissed those charges without prejudice, citing a mental health report showing Washington lacked the capacity to understand the allegations. Now, prosecutors argue that treatment facility records show Washington is competent enough to face prosecution.

Just after 9:40 p.m. July 13, 2020, Shoop and Kumcur initiated a traffic stop along Highway 522 for a 2007 Pontiac G6 that had no license plates or trip permits. While Shoop was standing at the driver’s door, Washington sped off, according to court documents.

Information released by the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team says both officers got out and talked with Washington for over a minute before he sped away, The Daily Herald previously reported.

While fleeing, Washington struck a pedestrian on a scooter in a nearby crosswalk, court documents said. The pedestrian suffered injuries to his leg, which was broken in multiple places.

Following the crosswalk collision, Washington drove over a curb and crossed the bush median to enter the westbound lanes of Highway 522. His car then came to rest facing east in the westbound lanes, where police observed him pacing the area around the car.

Washington later told detectives he was searching for additional ammunition for his gun, court documents said.

The police vehicle came to a rolling stop approximately 50 feet away from Washington’s car, court documents said. A witness reported Washington walked quickly towards the police vehicle, yelling at least twice, “Come on pig,” before shooting into the car twice.

Both officers reportedly remained in the car during the shooting, court documents said. On a video of the incident obtained by investigators, muffled gunshots from the officers inside the car returning fire can be heard.

Following the shooting, the police vehicle rolled over the bush median and hit a tree, where it came to rest, court documents said. Kumcur, who was wounded, pulled Shoop from the car and attempted life-saving aid.

First responders ultimately pronounced Shoop dead at the scene. Kumcur received a deep grazing bullet wound to the right side of his head, and first responders transported him to Harborview Medical Center.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that a gunshot wound to Shoop’s head was the fatal blow. Investigators later determined it was a bullet from Kumcur’s gun that struck Shoop during the crossfire.

Washington fled north, and hid from a swarm of officers before being discovered approximately five hours after the initial traffic stop.

During a police interview, Washington claimed he acted in self-defense after the officer made him run over “the babies” in the intersection, court documents said. He also said he did not see any guns from the officer and was not aware there were two people in the car, but he “instinctively” believed the officer was armed and wanted to be “first.”

Washington told investigators he was concerned “they” were going to take his vehicle, marijuana and gun, court documents said. He admitted to smoking marijuana shortly before the incident, but stated it did not affect his ability to understand.

Officers reported recovering a pistol magazine along with several containers of marijuana from Washington’s car, and in his pants, a gun along with a Crown Royal bag of 9 mm bullets.

At times during the interview, officers noticed Washington would ramble about voices in his head and make off-topic, grandiose statements, court documents said.

Following the dismissal of charges, Washington was civilly committed to Western State Hospital on Feb. 1, 2024, court documents said. Three months later, the hospital notified prosecutors it intended to discharge him to a less restrictive alternative in the near future.

After a psychiatrist reported that Washington was demonstrating a clear understanding of the issue and improved health, prosecutors refiled charges on May 23, 2024, court documents said. A competency evaluation was ordered, but by the end of 2024, officials once again found he was not competent for trial.

The case was dismissed without prejudice, and Washington was civilly committed again. His civil commitment is set to expire this month.

Psychiatrists report Washington is adhering to medication and exhibiting stable moods and behaviors, court documents said. Based on these developments, prosecutors refiled charges on Friday in King County Superior Court.

Charges include first-degree aggravated murder, first-degree attempted murder and vehicular assault. Prosecutors also asked that he be held without bail.

In a statement posted to social media, the Bothell Police Department expressed appreciation to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for its “commitment to seeking justice.”

“We will never forget that night, the brave responders and families who were personally impacted in the response and aftermath,” the department wrote. “And the community that came together in support of our department.”

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan