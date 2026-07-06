Nehring: Celebrating our shared commitment to preserving an American Dream

By Nate Nehring

As we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the American experiment in self-governance, there is an opportunity for each of us to reflect on what America 250 means to us.

At the top of my mind are recent encounters I have had with individuals who have come from all over the world and chosen to make America their home. From refugees who fled persecution in places like Vietnam and the Soviet Union to immigrants who traveled with their families from Latin America, Africa, and Europe in search of a better life, each of these personal stories I have heard share a common theme. America has been viewed as a beacon of hope to those around the world who suffer from poverty, violence, or persecution. This country is a place where human dignity can be realized and the search for freedom and opportunity can be fulfilled.

I think about President Reagan’s farewell address to the nation in 1989, when he shared a story about American service members patrolling the South China Sea: “The crew spied on the horizon a leaky little boat. And crammed inside were refugees from Indochina hoping to get to America. The Midway sent a small launch to bring them to the ship and safety. As the refugees made their way through the choppy seas, one spied the sailor on deck, and stood up, and called out to him. He yelled, ‘Hello, American sailor. Hello, freedom man.’”

I think about President Obama’s speech in 2014, where he called upon Americans to reflect on our own heritages: “We were strangers once, too. And whether our forebears were strangers who crossed the Atlantic or the Pacific or the Rio Grande, we are here only because this country welcomed them in and taught them that to be an American is about something more than what we look like or what our last names are or how we worship.”

Many of us have family members, friends, or neighbors who have their own story of The American Dream, whether they were born here and overcame obstacles to achieve success or came here from other places in search of a better life. The stories I’ve heard have truly inspired me and given me another reason to be grateful for the blessing of being born in a free and prosperous country. For those who weren’t born here and have faced or continue to face hardship or persecution, I am reminded all the more of the words etched on our Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free…”

Over the course of 250 years, America has faced significant challenges and turmoil. From wars at home and abroad to systemic injustices to economic crises and more. We are the country we are today not in spite of those challenges, but because of them. And we have overcome obstacles not by chance, but because of the courage of individual men and women over the years who decided that America is worth fighting for.

Some of the better-known American heroes are those such as George Washington, who led our country through the revolution and then voluntarily relinquished power; Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who fought racial injustice and sacrificed his life for that noble cause; and Neil Armstrong, who took us into space and inspired us to dream further.

We have also been the home to heroes who came to America from other places. Albert Einstein fled Nazi Germany to seek refuge in the United States. Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini (Mother Cabrini) sailed from Italy to serve impoverished immigrants. Over 20% of Medal of Honor recipients were not born in this country, but chose America as their home. Even today, many of our active armed service members were not born here, yet are willing to sacrifice their lives to preserve the freedom and opportunity that this country promises.

As I reflect on what America 250 means to me, I think about the American Dream which has been personified by so many over the years. Yet I worry whether that American Dream is falling out of reach for future generations, whether due to economic uncertainty, political division, or hostility toward those who are different.

250 years is cause for celebration and national pride. Let’s also make it an opportunity to renew our love of country and our shared commitment to preserving the American Dream for the next generation. I am convinced that we should not rely on political leaders or innovators or academics to keep this flame burning. Each time we as individuals make a conscious effort to treat others with the God-given dignity they deserve, we become active participants in the rekindling of the American Dream. Here’s to the next 250 years of this remarkable experiment in self-governance.

Nate Nehring serves on the Snohomish County Council. Nate and his wife, Savannah, live in Arlington where they are raising their four children. Councilmember Nehring can be reached at Nate.Nehring@snoco.org.