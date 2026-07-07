Everett man suspected of trafficking drugs from mom’s home

EVERETT — A 21-year-old is suspected of trafficking drugs out of his mother’s home in Everett following a joint investigation by local and federal law enforcement.

Prosecutors described the man as a “high-volume narcotics trafficker” in Snohomish County and across the country, according to court documents in the case.

The Everett man, who goes by the nickname “Smack,” is suspected of five felony charges relating to the production and distribution of controlled substances, court records said.

The accusations are linked to a yearslong investigation by the Snohomish County Regional Drug Task Force and agents from the United States Postal Service, according to court documents.

Postal inspectors began looking into the man in 2023 after receiving a tip about someone using USPS to ship illegal drugs through the mail, court records said.

Over more than a year, federal investigators connected the man to shipments of drugs in and out of Snohomish County from across the country, including California, Florida and Arizona, court records said.

In three separate packages intercepted by USPS, postal inspectors found 3,200 grams of liquid THC, 222 grams of fentanyl pills and 40 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, according to court documents.

The suspect was seen on camera dropping off and receiving packages at post offices in Everett and Mill Creek that were believed to be connected to drug activity, investigators said. He would allegedly use his mother’s name or other fake identities to move the packages.

In 2024, detectives from the county’s regional drug task force began tracking the man’s drug trafficking activities through social media, where he was known to regularly post about drug sales and show off his cash and guns, records said.

The two law enforcement agencies soon joined in their investigation, according to court records.

In February 2025, court documents said investigators arrested the man and searched his mother’s home off 28th Drive Southeast in Everett.

During the arrest, the man was allegedly found with a pill bottle containing Hydrocodone and suspected fentanyl, as well as more than $800 in cash, court records said.

A search of the home uncovered a half-dozen guns, including four loaded pistols hidden in an ottoman in the living room, police said. Investigators also found about 11 ounces of cocaine and more than 350 suspected fentanyl pills, as well as nearly three-and-a-half pounds of cannabis, along with digital scales and packaging materials, according to court records.

Nearly $200,000 in cash was found hidden in the kitchen pantry, court records said. The man told detectives he made his money stock trading online.

The man’s mother told detectives she did not know anything about the drug activity, despite the manufacturing equipment and supplies around the house, investigators said.

He is accused of five felony charges including two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, each with an additional firearm allegation, according to court documents.

An initial arraignment hearing set for Monday was postponed at the request of prosecutors, court records said. The man now has until July 13 to post bond or report to the Snohomish County Jail.

Ian Davis-Leonard: 425-339-3097; ian.davis-leonard@heraldnet.com