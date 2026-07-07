Tickets available for Sunday Snohomish Garden Club tour

All tickets come with a booklet of tour instructions. The garden owners and club members will help guide participants at each location. (Provided photo)

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Sunday’s garden tour will take attendees through six private gardens and an event venue, which will offer food, art and music. (Provided photo)

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EVERETT — The Snohomish Garden Club’s annual garden tour on Sunday will take attendees through six private gardens and an event venue, which will offer food, art and music.

The self-guided tour will include gardens vetted by club members, a press release said. Three are in downtown Snohomish and four are east of the city.

Those interested can purchase tickets at snohomishgardenclub.com/event-6518697 for $25, or at one of four businesses: McDaniel’s Do It Center, McAuliffe’s Valley Nursery and Snohomish Garden Center in Snohomish, and Sunnyside Nursery in Marysville.

Will call will have tickets purchased online available 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Snohomish Senior Center. Tickets can also be purchased at the senior center the day of the tour.

All tickets come with a booklet of tour instructions. The garden owners and club members will help guide participants at each location.

Twin Willow Gardens, a wedding and event venue, is one destination on the tour. While there, attendees can purchase art and plants while enjoying food and music.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay