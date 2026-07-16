Editorial: Maintain the excellence of our libraries. Vote ‘Yes’ on Prop. 1.

Last year, Sno-Isle Libraries issued more library cards than any previous year in its history.

With 23 branches spread across Snohomish and Island counties — from Sultan to Oak Harbor, Edmonds to Darrington — this library system provides us with much more than access to countless books and periodicals. It also offers its communities a variety of useful services and resources that many are not aware of.

Along with their book clubs, toddler storytimes, playtimes and summer reading events, Sno-Isle Libraries help residents learn, develop and grow through their educational series, such as the Financial Wellness Series, Talk Time for English language learners, or the STARS (State Training and Registry System) Training Series for early childhood educators and child care providers. There are workshops on just about everything, from creating an effective resume that will help your chances of landing that job, to skipping that process in favor of starting a business of your own. Sno-Isle Libraries also offers wonderful DIY, arts and crafting classes, computer access, tutoring services and much, much more. Its reach extends far beyond the walls of its many branches. E–books, audiobooks, digital comic books and graphic novels, movies, magazines and newspapers — including The Daily Herald — can be downloaded from the sno-isle.org website.

Sno-Isle branches also serve as resilience centers, available as a gathering place for residents during disasters, air-conditioned relief from a heat wave or warmth and shelter during a winter storm. Residents may come to charge their phones or medical devices when they have no power at home, or come to use their free Wi-Fi and internet access. Need something printed? You can send your print job to your local branch from anywhere and pick it up there. You can even check out laptops or Wi-Fi hotspots for three weeks at a time.

The Herald recognizes and applauds the wonderful depth of resources Sno-Isle Libraries provides for our communities. As individual taxpayers, we see it as a worthy use of our money. These public treasures are a benefit made available to all, and now is the time to ensure that they continue to enrich our diverse communities.

Ninety-one percent of the money Sno-Isle Libraries depends on to provide these services comes from its operating levy, which must be renewed every eight years. The levy will again be on the ballot next month as Proposition 1, and there is no other option for its funding. Without it, the library system would be forced to make immediate cutbacks to books and services every year until its operating levy is restored.

This is not a new tax but a renewal of an expiring levy that was passed in 2018. The only time that the Sno-Isle Library levy did not pass was in 1988. It was passed the next spring and has passed each renewal since.

Services must continue. The library system’s circulation has grown, and there is a continual increase in demand for its services.

Visit yesforlibraries.org to learn more details about the levy, and vote “Yes” for libraries on Proposition 1 on August 4.