Seahawks’ Zach Charbonnet to open camp on PUP

Zach Charbonnet (26) of the Seattle Seahawks runs against Darius Robinson (56) of the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter of a game at Lumen Field on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Seattle. (Stephen Brashear / Getty Images / Tribune News Services)

Another key Seahawks starter on the PUP list.

Another explanation required.

Zach Charbonnet reported to training camp. Then the team announced Wednesday that Charbonnet, the heir to departed Super Bowl most valuable player Kenneth Walker as Seattle’s lead running back, will begin training camp Saturday on the physically unable to perform list.

Charbonnet led the Super Bowl champions with 12 rushing touchdowns last season. That was the Seahawks’ most since Marshawn Lynch in 2014, the team’s previous Super Bowl year before last season.

Unlike safety Nick Emmanwori going on the PUP list this week, Charbonnet going on it was expected. He sustained a major knee injury during the Seahawks’ win over San Francisco in the NFC divisional playoffs Jan. 17. He had reconstructive surgery in February. The standard recovery from torn ACLs is eight to 12 months. That would have Charbonnet returning to the field in October, on the early end.

Like Emmanwori, Charbonnet counts against the team’s roster limit of 90 for the preseason.

Like Emmanwori, Charbonnet can come off the PUP list at any time during training camp, once he passes a team physical.

Emmanwori is poised to do that. This offseason he has been rehabilitating the ankle he sprained in practice four days before Super Bowl 60, in February.

More specific to Charbonnet’s situation: Only players on the PUP list to begin training camp are eligible for going on the PUP list to begin the regular season in September. PUP list players for week one of the season must by NFL rules miss at least the first four games.

Given Charbonnet is only five months into his rehabilitation from reconstructive knee surgery, he’s a likely candidate to begin the season on PUP. Zach Charbonnet’s progress

Last month, Charbonnet gave encouraging evidence to back up coach Mike Macdonald’s assertion he was ahead of recovery schedule. He was doing track-like warmup drills and high-stepping jogs on the side of the practice field under the watch of a trainer during Seattle’s minicamp in June.

The roster move Wednesday gives Macdonald and general manager John Schneider the option to gauge Charbonnet’s rehab process through the preseason, to see if he needs to remain on the PUP list into the season.

“Being able to come back at an earlier time, it’s hard to put a timetable on those things,” Macdonald said this offseason on Charbonnet.

The coach has also said, multiple times since February: “If you’re betting on anybody, you’re going to bet on Zach” returning sooner than expected.

Rookie first-round draft choice Jadarian Price, third-year returning back George Holani and offseason signing Emanuel Wilson from Green Bay will get opportunities in training camp to claim the lead-back job while Charbonnet recovers.

Kenny McIntosh could be another candidate for that role, post-Walker signing in free agency with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. McIntosh will begin Seattle’s training camp on the PUP list, too. He is 12 months removed from his own major knee injury and reconstructive surgery.

All veteran players are due to report to training camp at the team facility in Renton by Friday.

The first practice of camp is Saturday. It is open to the public.