Mariners drop Texas series, fall to 3rd in AL West

Randy Arozarena of the Seattle Mariners hits a two-run home run in the 10th inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Baltimore. (Greg Fiume / Getty Images / Tribune News Services)

Joc Pederson smashed a leadoff home run for the sixth time this season, then hit another homer in the second inning to power the Texas Rangers past the Seattle Mariners 7-3 Monday afternoon at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers (54-52) took three of four games from the Mariners (52-55) to extend their lead in the American League West to 2.5 games. The Houston Astros (53-55) are currently ahead of Seattle for second place in the division.

Kumar Rocker allowed four hits in the 6.2 innings he pitched, with seven strikeouts, and all-star reliever Jacob Latz closed out the game in the ninth behind two strikeouts. Mariners starter George Kirby went four innings, allowing seven hits and all seven earned runs with four homers.

“I think it just keeps the vibes going, just keeps the momentum going inside the locker room and that’s kind of how we play,” Rocker said after the game.

The win marked the 200th managerial win for Texas Rangers’ manager Skip Schumaker.

The Rangers currently have the second-best record in the American League since May 29, going 29-21.

The win earned the Rangers their first season series victory over the Mariners since 2023 and their second in the last seven years.

Seattle went 7-for-31 with nine strikeouts, as Randy Arozarena (1-for-4, RBI, run) homered in the second for a run. Texas had a commanding lead throughout the game, led by the two homers from Pederson. Pederson’s second homer had a 49-degree launch angle, the highest of any home run ever hit in Globe Life Field.

“Joc moving into the leadoff spot, he’s been as good as anybody in the league in the leadoff spot. I mean the power combination with on base, it’s been incredibly impressive He’s on fire,” Schumaker said.

The Rangers added two more home runs in the third, coming from Jake Burger and Ezequiel Duran.

The Rangers’ defense only allowed one more run after the third inning.

Monday’s game was the first time the Rangers had played on a Monday since May 2025.

Schumaker said that Corey Seager would be potentially starting his rehab assignment on Tuesday.

With the win, the Rangers move to 54-52 on the season and now will head to St. Petersburg, Florida to play the Tampa Bay Rays, who are leading the American League East with a record of 62-43. This will be the first time the Rangers have met the Rays this season.