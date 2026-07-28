PUD: Everything you need for your PUD account in one secure place

MySnoPUD gives you the best way to access and manage your account.

At Snohomish County PUD, we’re always looking for ways to improve your experience with us. We want to be the best utility out there and make sure you have all the information you need in one easy-to-access place.

That’s where MySnoPUD comes in.

MySnoPUD is the PUD’s free and secure online customer portal. It gives you convenient access to your account anytime, from anywhere, using your computer, tablet or smartphone.

With MySnoPUD, you can:

View and pay your bill online

Set up AutoPay so you never miss a payment

Track your energy use over time

Receive billing and service alerts

Get outage notifications

And access important account information whenever you need it.

One of the biggest benefits of MySnoPUD is that it helps you stay connected to what matters most. Customers can sign up to receive alerts about their bill amount, due dates, service updates and outages. These notifications can help you stay informed and avoid missing important billing dates and information.

Want more outage information? Customers with a MySnoPUD account can sign up for proactive outage text alerts, helping them stay updated right on their phone if the lights go out.

MySnoPUD also gives you the ability to review your energy and water usage over time – something made even more crucial with the installation of advanced meters. Seeing how and when you use electricity and water can help you better understand your household’s consumption habits and make informed decisions about your usage. It can help you find ways to conserve energy and water, leading to direct savings on your bill.

We also understand that customers want to know their personal information is protected. MySnoPUD uses secure login features designed to help protect your account information and provide a safe online experience. Whether you’re checking your bill, or updating your contact information, security is a key part of the platform as we work to ensure your data remains safely guarded.

Finally, signing up for an online account doesn’t necessarily mean that you have to stop receiving paper bills. While we encourage folks to go paperless to reduce costs and help us be more environmentally friendly, customers can continue receiving paper bills if they prefer.

MySnoPUD gives you the best way to access and manage your account. If you ever need a copy of a bill for tax records, budgeting or your personal files, you can access and print your bills directly from MySnoPUD whenever you need them and have them even quicker than if we were to mail it out. No more paper mess or filing headaches!

Best of all, creating a MySnoPUD account is free and only takes a few minutes. Once you’re registered, you’ll have immediate access to helpful self-service tools that make managing your PUD account faster and easier. More than 75% of our customers have signed up for MySnoPUD to experience the benefits first-hand, but we want everyone to enjoy these features.

Whether you want an easier way to pay your bill, better visibility into your energy use or timely notifications about outages and account activity, MySnoPUD puts the information you need in one secure place.

If you haven’t signed up yet, now is the perfect time. Join the hundreds of thousands of customers already using MySnoPUD and discover a faster, easier and more convenient way to manage your PUD account. Create your free account today at https://www.snopud.com/mysnopud.

David Krueger is a spokesperson for the Snohomish County PUD. If you have any questions about this article, or other PUD programs, you can reach out to him at dakrueger@snopud.com.