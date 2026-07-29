Firefighters rescue parachutist stuck in tree near Woodinville

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EVERETT — Firefighters rescued a parachutist who got stuck 150 feet up in a tree near Woodinville on Tuesday afternoon.

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue responded to a high-angle rescue before 3 p.m. after a bystander called to report a man with a parachute entangled in a tree, according to a social media post from the department.

Firefighters said the parachutist was not hurt, but couldn’t free himself from the parachute.

A specialized technical rescue team along with certified rescue tree climbers from Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue responded to help with the rope rescue, the department said.

As rescuers developed their plan, workers from a local arborist, High Cut Tree Services, offered their expertise to climb the tree and remove branches that were blocking access to the parachutist, according to the social media post.

Once a path was cleared, a member of the technical rescue team climbed to the parachutist, who was secured into the rescue system and then cut himself free, the department said.

Both the parachutist and the rescuer were lowered to the ground without injury, firefighters said.

Ian Davis-Leonard: 425-339-3097; ian.davis-leonard@heraldnet.com