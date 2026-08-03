RV fire leaves one person dead in east Snohomish County

Firefighters responded to a large RV fire that spread to a nearby structure in east Snohomish County on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Courtesy of Snohomish County Fire District No. 5)

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Firefighters responded to a large RV fire that spread to a nearby structure in east Snohomish County on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Courtesy of Snohomish County Fire District No. 5)

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EVERETT — One person was found dead after an RV fire on Friday night in east Snohomish County.

Firefighters from Snohomish County Fire District No. 5 responded on Friday night after reports of RV on fire, according to a social media post from the department. The fire district covers 72 square miles from surrounding Highway 2 in the area of Sultan and Startup.

On arrival, first responders said the RV was fully involved in flames with significant extension to a detached structure nearby, the post said.

Firefighters searched the structure for anyone inside, but due to the heavy fire conditions, the RV could not be searched until the flames were under control, the department said.

Once firefighters were able to enter the RV, one person was found dead, the post said.

No firefighters were hurt. Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue and Sky Valley Fire also assisted in the response, the fire district said.

The fire is now under investigation by the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Ian Davis-Leonard: 425-339-3097; ian.davis-leonard@heraldnet.com